South Carolina defensive tackle Monkell Goodwine signed as undrafted free agent

South Carolina defensive tackle Monkell Goodwine has signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent, he announced on Saturday.

Goodwine spent his final two college football seasons with the Gamecocks, seeing his role on defense grow over time. He appeared in all 13 of South Carolina’s games in 2024; despite not making a start, he recorded 15 tackles (10 solo) and one tackle for loss.

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His playing time — and numbers — saw a jump in 2025, as he maintained a consistent presence along the Gamecocks’ interior defensive line. He was a starter in 11 of 12 contests last season, registering 31 tackles (23 solo), four tackles for loss and one pass breakup. In his lone appearance off the bench against LSU on Oct. 11, he also forced two fumbles.

Prior to joining South Carolina, Goodwine plied his trade in Tuscaloosa for three seasons. He was a part of Alabama’s roster during Nick Saban’s final years as a head coach but did not see the field often, appearing in just five total games during that span.

Goodwine had an opportunity to showcase his skills to professional scouts at South Carolina’s Pro Day on March 17. He measured at 6-foot-3.25 and 319 pounds with 9.375-inch hands and a 33.5-inch wingspan. He also participated in a number of on-field drills, which resulted in the following results: 5.09 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 28 bench press reps at 225 pounds, an 8-foot-4 broad jump, 4.88 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle and 7.71 seconds in the 3-cone.

Some of Goodwine’s accomplishments at South Carolina include: