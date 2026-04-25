South Carolina defensive tackle Nick Barrett selected in 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected South Carolina defensive tackle Nick Barrett with the No. 145 overall pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the draft’s fifth selection in the fifth round.

Barrett — who joined the South Carolina football program in 2021, Shane Beamer’s first season as head coach — made important contributions both on and off the gridiron throughout his five-year collegiate career. He appeared in 51 total games and recorded 72 tackles.

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After not earning a start during his first three full seasons (plus a redshirt year), Barrett saved his best for last in 2025. He served as a starter during all 12 of South Carolina’s games, accumulating 42 total tackles (27 solo), six tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and two sacks. Barrett also scored a touchdown in the Gamecocks’ Nov. 15 loss at Texas A&M, picking up a fumble and returning it 17 yards to the end zone.

Barrett’s exploits led to him receiving a number of accolades, both from the media and his teammates. He landed on Phil Steele’s All-SEC Fourth Team, in addition to being a Rex Enright permanent team captain, a co-Steve Wadiak Team MVP Award winner and a co-Most Outstanding Senior Award recipient.

Prior to being selected, Barrett impressed professional scouts with a strong showing at the NFL Combine. He ranked highly among this year’s crop of defensive tackles in multiple drills, including the 40-yard dash (5.10 seconds, 11th), vertical jump (31.5 inches, 10th), broad jump (9 feet, 10th), 3-cone drill (8.17 seconds, fifth) and 20-yard shuttle (4.91 seconds, fifth).

Some of Barrett’s accomplishments at South Carolina include: