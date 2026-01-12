South Carolina defensive tackle Troy Pikes returning for 2026 season

South Carolina defensive tackle Troy Pikes is set to return to the Gamecocks for the 2026 season, he announced in an Instagram post on Sunday night.

Pikes, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound redshirt junior, has two years of eligibility remaining.

After spending his first two seasons at Georgia Southern, Pikes transferred to South Carolina last year and played in all 12 games. He finished with 16 tackles, including a career-high five in the season finale against Clemson. He also had one tackle for loss.

With Monkell Goodwine and Nick Barrett both out of eligibility, the Gamecocks will have two starting spots on the interior defensive line open heading into next season.

Troy Pikes’ bio from GamecocksOnline

Fourth-year defensive tackle who began his career at Georgia Southern… has appeared in 26 career games with 30 tackles during his three-year career.

2025 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Third-year player who was in his first season with the Gamecocks after transferring from Georgia Southern in the summer… played in all 12 games… credited with 16 tackles including a career-high five in the season finale against Clemson… also had his lone tackle for loss against the Tigers… added two stops against both LSU and Coastal Carolina… credited with a pair of hurries with one each against Virginia Tech and Texas A&M… recovered a fumble and had a pass breakup against Alabama.

2024 (Redshirt Freshman)

Played in all 13 games, starting one for Georgia Southern… saw action on 331 plays including 299 on defense… credited with 13 tackles including a half tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry… lone start came against South Carolina State… talled a season-best three tackles against Troy… also had two stops at Nevada, at Ole Miss, and Old Dominion… credited with a half-tackle for loss against James Madison and a QB hurry against Appalachian State.

2023 (Freshman)

Appeared in one game, getting eight snaps in the season opener against The Citadel… credited with an assisted tackle… redshirted… named to the honor roll in the fall.

HIGH SCHOOL

Played for Coach Tony Slaton at Mays High in Atlanta, Ga… was a first-team all-state performer as a senior… named first-team All-Region 5-5A twice… logged 109 tackles, including eight sacks, along with two forced fumbles as a senior..

PERSONAL

Troy Charleston Dejon Pikes was born on March 15… is a services management major.