South Carolina dips into Texas to land fast-rising offensive lineman

South Carolina surged to the top for Prospect (Texas) High class of 2027 three-star offensive lineman Will Endicott when he visited in March. Now, he’s ready to join the program.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound fast-rising prospect committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks today.

Endicott chooses South Carolina over offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, and Baylor, among others.

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“What stood out most to me was the family atmosphere and how genuine the coaches were,” Endicott told GamecockCentral following the visit in March.

While it was his first trip to Columbia, the Lone Star State native was familiar with offensive line coach Randy Clements and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles from when they were recruiting him for TCU.

“I thought practice was good,” Endicott told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “The things that stood out to me were how Coach Clem and Coach Smith worked with the offensive line and the drills they did.”

A three-star prospect with a rating of 87, Endicott is the No. 76 interior lineman in his class, according to Rivals.

Endicott is the third commitment in the Gamecocks’ class and the second from the state of Texas, joining Waxahachie (Texas) three-star QB Jerry Meyer III and Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star S Jernard Albright.