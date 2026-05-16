South Carolina drops regular-season finale, swept for third straight weekend

The worst regular season in program history is over. Now, South Carolina faces the unthinkable task of winning five games in six days next week at the SEC Tournament just to keep its season alive.

The Gamecocks will now carry a 12-game losing streak with them to Hoover, Ala. after a 5–3 loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. Their last win of the regular season came back on April 25, and they were swept in their final three weekend series to close out conference play.

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As challenging as things have been lately, South Carolina (22-34, 7-23 SEC) actually got off to a promising start in the series finale by grabbing an early lead in the second inning with a two-out rally that produced three runs.

After back-to-back hits opened the frame, Will Craddock reached safely on an RBI infield single to bring home the game’s first run. In the following at-bat, Luke Yuhasz ripped a single into center field that brought home two more runs after Vanderbilt’s Rustan Rigdon couldn’t field the ball cleanly.

And on the mound, Riley Goodman — making his first SEC start since March 15 — looked as sharp as he had at any point all season. The right-hander struck out the side in the third and worked through three scoreless frames to open his outing.

But things were almost going too well for South Carolina to the point where it felt inevitable that Vanderbilt would eventually claw its way back into the game.

Soon after, Goodman ran into trouble after the Commodores opened the fourth with back-to-back hits. A run eventually came around to score, bringing an end to what had been a promising outing.

Goodman worked through 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked one over 52 pitches. But when he left, things only got worse as Alex Philpott served up a long three-run homer to Ryker Waite with two outs in the inning that would ultimately give Vanderbilt the lead for good.

Cooper Parks turned out to be the biggest bright spot for the Gamecocks as he pitched 3.1 shutout innings without allowing a hit. He retired the first nine batters he faced before allowing a pair of baserunners to reach on free passes with two outs in the eighth. He struck out three and walked one.

Up next: South Carolina will head to Hoover on Tuesday for the opening round of the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks don’t have an opponent locked in yet, but they will be the No. 15 seed and play in the third game of the day at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

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