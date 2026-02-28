South Carolina drops road trip to Georgia after hot start from Bulldogs

South Carolina men’s basketball knew they let one get away when they allowed the Georgia Bulldogs to come back on them at Colonial Life Arena in January. On Saturday, they looked to return the favor in a road trip to Georgia.

However, Georgia had things to play for too. Not only did they know from experience that they couldn’t underestimate the Gamecocks, but the NCAA Tournament bubble also looms large on the Bulldogs. Entering the game, Georgia sat as one of Joe Lunardi’s Last Four Byes in his most recent Bracketology.

Georgia made its case to the committee early, and South Carolina could not respond, falling 87-68 in Athens, GA.

A hot start for the Bulldogs set the tone early in the Saturday afternoon contest. While the Gamecocks started strong offensively, a 5-5 start from Georgia kept the Bulldogs in control early. Not only was it a perfect start for Georgia, but four of the early makes were three-pointers.

By the end of the opening half, the Bulldogs were 10-17 from deep.

The hot start forced South Carolina to find adjustments out of the first media timeout. However, they didn’t find them. As soon as Georgia got the ball back, they nailed another three. By the under-12 media break, the Bulldogs were 6-8 from three and up 10.

Despite the hot start for Georgia, free throws kept the Gamecocks in the game. However, when Georgia went cold, so did South Carolina. As the half progressed, the Gamecocks found themselves perpetually down 10 points.

South Carolina found themselves with a chance to cut it to one score late; however, a late collapse ended the half with Georgia up 13. The Bulldogs scored nine points on three straight threes in the final minute of the half.

When the second half began, things looked seemingly on the same path as the first. After two quick buckets by forwards EJ Walker and Elijah Strong, Georgia found its way to its largest lead of the night, 53-39.

However, South Carolina was not willing to go quietly. The Gamecocks went on an 8-0 run to pull back within 10. As the game hit the next media break, South Carolina found themselves within seven. Suddenly, they looked to be in a similar position to Georgia in their trip to Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks had trailed throughout the afternoon. However, on the road, there was a fighting chance to get back in it. South Carolina’s improved defense gave them a chance; its offense just needed to capitalize.

Eli Ellis hit a three-pointer out of the corner to cut it to six after a pair of UGA free throws. South Carolina got its second chance to cut it within three. Nordin Kapic rebounded an Ellis miss, threw it up from deep, and missed. Georgia quickly went back up eight, and the Gamecocks hit the under-12 break down 62-54.

The clock ticked towards eight minutes to go as South Carolina started running out of time and answers down 10. Meechie Johnson brought the ball across the timeline, and Jake Wilkins poked it loose. Immediately, he took it coast to coast and threw down a back-breaking, windmill dunk that would make his father, NBA legend Dominque Wilkins, proud.

Georgia outscored South Carolina 22-2 in fast-break points in the win over the Gamecocks.

When the next media timeout came, South Carolina looked at a four-minute scoring drought and a 14-point deficit. For the second time in the afternoon, the Gamecocks saw their chance to make it a three-point deficit turned into the Bulldogs’ largest lead of the game.

South Carolina never pulled within single digits again. By the final buzzer, the Bulldogs’ lead was 19. Georgia led wire to wire in the afternoon contest.

Following the loss, South Carolina returns home to face No. 22 Tennessee at Colonial Life Arena on Senior Day on March 3 at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

