South Carolina drops weekend finale in third-straight Palmetto Series loss to Clemson

Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium had that big-game feel. Maybe it was the mid-70s weather, which made it seem more like a postseason showdown than a March 1 matchup. Perhaps more likely, South Carolina and Clemson had plenty on the line in a pivotal rubber game.

For the Gamecocks, the margin between winning and losing the series finale felt especially significant. A win would’ve instilled some hope with less than two weeks before SEC play. A loss, however, would have only added to an already less-than-ideal start to the 2026 season.

Dominant pitching headlined the first two games of the series, while Sunday’s finale exposed South Carolina’s ongoing struggles in a 7–2 loss to No. 15 Clemson.

The Gamecocks (7–5) have now dropped three straight Palmetto Series, a skid that dates back to 2024. During that stretch, they are 1–7 in their last eight meetings with the Tigers. Head coach Paul Mainieri is 1-5 in his first two years of the rivalry.

Just like it had done in the first two games of the weekend, South Carolina took the first lead of the day on a two-out, two-run single by Dawson Harman in the second inning. The hit was Harman’s first of the series after going a combined 0-for-6 on Friday and Saturday.

The early lead didn’t last long, though. With the bases loaded and one out in the second, Clemson pulled even on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout by Ty Dalley. It led to another abbreviated outing for Riley Goodman, who again struggled to command the strike zone.

The redshirt freshman right-hander lasted just two innings, surrendering three runs on two hits. He struck out two but issued three free passes and spiked two wild pitches. Of his 50 pitches, only 27 went for strikes. Now three starts into his college career, Goodman has yet to pitch beyond the fourth inning.

It only unraveled further from there, as South Carolina’s first three relievers after Goodman each surrendered runs. Clemson added two more in the third to seize the lead for good on a two-run single by Tyler Lichtenberger, then tacked on another in the fifth when Dalley, the nine-hole hitter, launched a solo homer.

In the sixth, Tryston McCladdie drove in two more with an RBI single off Cooper Parks. Both runs were unearned, however, after Harman’s fielding error opened the inning.

Defensive miscues have become a trend for the Gamecocks. They’ve committed at least one error in 10 of their first 12 games, including all three games of this weekend’s series.

A five-run deficit ultimately proved to be too much to overcome. South Carolina only had four hits on Sunday and 12 for the weekend. The offense went 12-for-91 (.132) against Clemson pitching.

The Gamecocks’ final hit of the game came on a Patrick Evans two-out double in the fourth.

Up next: South Carolina will begin a five-game homestand this week, starting with USC Upstate on Tuesday night. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

