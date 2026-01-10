South Carolina DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy locks in return for 2026

After spending his first year with the Gamecocks in 2025, veteran defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy is coming back for another season at South Carolina in 2026. He announced the news on his Instagram on Saturday.

Brownlow-Dindy, who will be a redshirt senior next season, will be in his final year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Florida native transferred from Texas A&M to South Carolina ahead of this past season and played in all 12 games with one start under his belt. He finished with 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pair of quarterback hurries.

Before coming to Columbia, Brownlow-Dindy spent three years in College Station at Texas A&M, where he logged four tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy’s bio from GamecocksOnline

Defensive lineman who joined the Gamecocks in January 2025… spent the previous three seasons at Texas A&M… has appeared in 20 career contests, 12 with the Gamecocks and eight with the Aggies… owns 22 career tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and a half sack.

2025 (Redshirt Junior)

Played in all 12 games making one start along the defensive line in his first season in Columbia… lone starting assignment came at LSU… credited with 18 tackles with 1.0 tackle for loss and a pair of quarterback hurries… logged a career-high six tackles at Missouri… had four tackles and a QB hurry at Ole Miss.

2024 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Appeared in two contests with one tackle in his third season in College Station… was in on a half-tackle for loss in the win over McNeese… also saw the field in the win over New Mexico State.

2023 (Redshirt Freshman)

Played in five games for the Aggies… saw the field in the season-opening win over New Mexico as well as against ULM, Mississippi State, ACU and Oklahoma State… was in on a sack in the win over Mississippi State… had two tackles, including 1.5 for loss, in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State.

2022 (Freshman)

Appeared in the UMass game as a true freshman… earned Texas A&M’s Freshman Academic Award at the annual team banquet.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Lakeland (Fla.) High School… coached by William Castle…named a 2022 Under Armour All-American… as a senior, finished with 18 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and 13 hurries… In 2020, was a Lakeland Ledger All-County First Team selection and helped Lakeland make Florida’s 7A state playoffs during COVID-19 shortened season… as a sophomore, was a two-way player that helped his team go 12-1 to win a district title and make a deep run in the Sunshine State’s 7A state playoffs … earned Lakeland Ledger All-County honorable mention accolades… a two-sport athlete who won a state title at the 4A state track meet in the discus and finished second in the shot put as a junior.

PERSONAL

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy was born Nov. 12, 2003… is a sports media major.