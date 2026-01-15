South Carolina earns commitment from SEC edge rusher out of transfer portal

After a few days without much action, South Carolina is right back to it with more additions coming in from the transfer portal. The latest comes from Tennessee EDGE Caleb Herring, who committed to the Gamecocks on Thursday evening, On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported.

Herring, who spent three years in Knoxville, will have one year of eligibility remaining as he will play his senior year out at South Carolina.

Herring is now the 18th overall commitment for the Gamecocks out of the transfer portal. He’s also the second edge rusher to commit, joining Arkansas State transfer Drew Collins.

In his career with the Volunteers, Herring, who’s listed at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, recorded 25 tackles, five sacks, and eight tackles for loss. His most productive season was this past one in 2025, as he finished with 14 tackles, four sacks, and six TFLs in 13 games.

Coming out of high school, Herring was a four-star prospect who played at Riverdale in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee and No. 12 EDGE in the Class of 2023.

Herring chose Tennessee over other SEC programs like Georgia and Auburn. South Carolina was one of many schools to offer him in his initial recruitment.

Caleb Herring’s bio from Tennessee Athletics

CAREER

Athletic edge rusher with exceptional burst who is in his third season with the program in 2025 … Saw an increased role in the defensive line rotation as a sophomore in 2024 and is emerging as a key contributor off the edge in 2025 … Bulked up this offseason and did an outstanding job developing his body after true freshman season … Arrived on Rocky Top in Dec. 2022 as the No. 1 high school player in the state of Tennessee and participated in Orange Bowl practices and spring practice 2023 … Has made 25 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, 5.0 sacks, six QB hurries, two pass breakups and forced one fumble in his career … Played in 35 career games and made one start.

2025 – JUNIOR

Played an SEC-high 35 defensive snaps and finished with one tackle, one QB hurry and one pass breakup vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (11/29) … Had one tackle and one QB hurry in road win at Florida (11/22) … Made his first-career start (LEO) in win vs. New Mexico State (11/15), posting one sack for a loss of 11 yards … Made two tackles vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (11/1) … Posted one tackle, one pass breakup and one QB hurry at No. 6 Alabama (10/18) … Had a pair of tackles and a QB hurry in win vs. Arkansas (10/11) … Notched two sacks for a loss of 14 yards in road win at Mississippi State (9/27) … Had a breakout performance in SEC opener vs. No. 6 Georgia (9/13), setting career highs in tackles (4), TFLs (2.5), sacks (1.5) and QB hurries (1) .. Had one TFL in blowout victory vs. ETSU (9/6) … Played 25 defensive snaps in season-opening win vs. Syracuse (8/30).

2024 – SOPHOMORE

Saw action in 12 of the Vols’ 13 games in 2024 at LEO … Played 119 total defensive snaps and finished with eight total tackles to go along with one tackle for loss … Posted a pair of tackles and a TFL in CFP First Round contest at No. 6 Ohio State (12/21) … Played a season-high 23 snaps and had a pair of tackles in win over UTEP (11/23) … Saw action on 12 defensive snaps at No. 12 Georgia, tying his season high for an SEC game … Posted one tackle in win vs. Mississippi State (11/9) … Played nine snaps and had one tackle in win vs. No. 7 Alabama (10/19) … Saw action on 12 defensive snaps in win over Florida (10/12) … Had one tackle and one QB hurry in 20 defensive snaps during season-opening victory vs. Chattanooga (8/31).

2023 – FRESHMAN

Played in 11 games with no starts as a reserve edge rusher … Logged three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during his debut campaign … Played four defensive snaps with no statistics vs. No. 17 Iowa in Citrus Bowl (1/1) … Saw action on 16 defensive snaps in regular-season finale vs. Vanderbilt (11/25) … Recorded one tackle in loss at No. 14 Missouri (11/11) … Played a season-high 15 defensive snaps in Homecoming win vs. UConn (11/4) … Flashed late in win over UTSA (9/23), recording a strip sack in the fourth quarter while finishing with two tackles, all career firsts … Saw action on special teams in his SEC debut at Florida (9/16) … Played 13 defensive snaps in his collegiate debut during Tennessee’s season-opening win vs. Virginia (9/2) and was also a member of the kickoff coverage unit.

HIGH SCHOOL & PERSONAL

The consensus No. 1 overall player in the state of Tennessee for the Class of 2023 and a consensus four-star prospect out of Riverdale High School … A top-15 edge rusher in the country by all major recruiting outlets, rated as high as No. 4 by Rivals and No. 8 by ESPN … The No. 85 overall player in the country by On3 and No. 9 at his position … Selected to participate in the 2023 All-American Bowl … Over his final three seasons at Riverdale High School, accumulated 200 total tackles, 56 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four pass breakups and three interceptions … Named the Class 6A Region 4 Defensive MVP his senior season after racking up 79 tackles and 18 TFLs … Recognized on the Tennessee Football Coaches Association 6A All-State team after a monster junior season, totaling 66 tackles, 24 TFLs, seven sacks and two interceptions … Chose Tennessee over 35 other Division I offers, including nine SEC programs … Full name is Caleb Jeremiah Herring … Son of Nicholas and Tiffany Herring … His brother, Elijah, played for the Vols from 2022-23 before transferring to Memphis and then Florida State … Majoring in agricultural leadership, education and communication … X handle is @CalebHerring19 … Instagram handle is @calebherrring