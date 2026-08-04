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South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
South Carolina star EDGE Dylan Stewart has been named to the 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the top defensive player in college football every season. Former South Carolina EDGE and current Los Angeles Charger Kyle Kennard earned the award following the 2024 season.
The most recent winner of the award is former Texas Tech linebacker and current Miami Dolphin, Jacob Rodriguez.
The watchlist placement adds to a growing list of preseason honors for Stewart. The junior edge rusher is also a 2026 preseason First Team All-SEC member and Walter Camp First Team All-American.
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Stewart is one of 17 players from the Southeastern Conference named to the list. He is also one of 13 defensive ends.
The junior edge rusher enters the 2026 season after a sophomore campaign that saw him earn All-SEC honors in 2025. His performance as a sophomore also earned him an honorable mention All-America placement from Phil Steele.
As a true freshman, the FWAA named Stewart to its Freshman All-America team. That same season, Stewart also earned First Team All-SEC honors as well as SEC Defensive Newcomer of the Year. He also placed as a finalist for the 2024 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year.
Stewart enters the 2026 season recovering from a lingering back injury suffered late in the 2025 season. However, he is expected to be ready to go by South Carolina’s opening kickoff on Sept. 5.
“We all want him back out there quickly, but he won’t be until one, the doctors say he’s good to go, and he feels great about it,” Beamer said on Stewart on Thursday. “He wasn’t 100% healthy, to say the least, during last season.”
A large reason why Stewart remains limited since the end of the 2025 season is knowing rest is the best thing for him, Beamer said.
“To then allow you, when you are cleared, to get back out there, be an even better version of the Dylan Stewart that we all saw when he came on the scene in 2024,” Beamer said. “And I know he will be.”
Players may be added or removed from the watch list throughout the 2026 season. The list is updated every Tuesday throughout the season.
The rest of the Bronko Nagurski Watch List is listed below:
2026 Bronko Nagurski Watch List
Melkart Abou Jaoude, DE, North Carolina
Xavier Atkins, LB, Auburn
Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas
KJ Bolden, S, Georgia
Drayk Bowen, LB, Notre Dame
Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson
Taye Brown, LB, Arizona
Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama
Kemari Copeland, DT, Virginia Tech
John Henry Daley, DE, Michigan
CJ Doggette Jr., DT, Florida Atlantic
Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss
Jaxton Eck, LB, New Mexico
Koen Entringer, S, Louisville
Tre’Quon Fegans, CB, Jax State
Amare Ferrell, S, Indiana
Brandon Finney Jr., CB, Oregon
C.J. Fite, DT, Arizona State
Bryce Fitzgerald, S, Miami
Blake Fletcher, LB, Air Force
Josh Franklin, NB, Western Michigan
Isaiah Glasker, LB, BYU
Brevin Hamblin, S, Utah State
Rolijah Hardy, LB, Indiana
Simeon Harris, S, Fresno State
A.J. Holmes Jr., DT, Texas Tech
Baron Hopson, LB, Kennesaw State
Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
Kenyatta Jackson Jr., DE, Ohio State
Will James, CB, Houston
Jamel Johnson, S, TCU
Isaiah Jones, LB, Indiana
Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State
Dylan LaBarbera, DE, Nevada
Kip Lewis, LB, Oklahoma
Bryce Llewellyn, S, Eastern Michigan
Clev Lubin, DE, Louisville
Zach Lutmer, S, Iowa
Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State
Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame
Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami
Koi Perich, S, Oregon
Suntarine Perkins, LB, Ole Miss
Colton Phares, LB, App State
Brice Pollock, CB, Texas Tech
Marcus Ratcliffe, S, Texas A&M
Ty Redmond, CB, Tennessee
Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech
Kam Robinson, LB, Virginia
Matt Rose, LB, Stanford
Faletau Satuala, S, BYU
Colin Simmons, DE, Texas
Anthony Smith, DE, Minnesota
Donnie Smith, DE, Troy
Dylan Stewart, DE, South Carolina
David Stone, DT, Oklahoma
MJ Stroud, DE, Georgia Southern
Jack Tchienchou, S, Tulane
Boubacar Traore, DT, Notre Dame
Tyrique Tucker, DT, Indiana
Cade Uluave, LB, BYU
Princewill Umanmielen, DE, LSU
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, DE, Boise State
A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon
Whit Weeks, LB, LSU
Raylen Wilson, LB, Georgia
Damon Wilson II, DE, Miami
Daniel Wingate, LB, Maryland
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