South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

South Carolina star EDGE Dylan Stewart has been named to the 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the top defensive player in college football every season. Former South Carolina EDGE and current Los Angeles Charger Kyle Kennard earned the award following the 2024 season.

The most recent winner of the award is former Texas Tech linebacker and current Miami Dolphin, Jacob Rodriguez.

The watchlist placement adds to a growing list of preseason honors for Stewart. The junior edge rusher is also a 2026 preseason First Team All-SEC member and Walter Camp First Team All-American.

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Stewart is one of 17 players from the Southeastern Conference named to the list. He is also one of 13 defensive ends.

The junior edge rusher enters the 2026 season after a sophomore campaign that saw him earn All-SEC honors in 2025. His performance as a sophomore also earned him an honorable mention All-America placement from Phil Steele.

As a true freshman, the FWAA named Stewart to its Freshman All-America team. That same season, Stewart also earned First Team All-SEC honors as well as SEC Defensive Newcomer of the Year. He also placed as a finalist for the 2024 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year.

Stewart enters the 2026 season recovering from a lingering back injury suffered late in the 2025 season. However, he is expected to be ready to go by South Carolina’s opening kickoff on Sept. 5.

“We all want him back out there quickly, but he won’t be until one, the doctors say he’s good to go, and he feels great about it,” Beamer said on Stewart on Thursday. “He wasn’t 100% healthy, to say the least, during last season.”

A large reason why Stewart remains limited since the end of the 2025 season is knowing rest is the best thing for him, Beamer said.

“To then allow you, when you are cleared, to get back out there, be an even better version of the Dylan Stewart that we all saw when he came on the scene in 2024,” Beamer said. “And I know he will be.”

Players may be added or removed from the watch list throughout the 2026 season. The list is updated every Tuesday throughout the season.

The rest of the Bronko Nagurski Watch List is listed below:

2026 Bronko Nagurski Watch List

Melkart Abou Jaoude, DE, North Carolina

Xavier Atkins, LB, Auburn

Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Drayk Bowen, LB, Notre Dame

Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Taye Brown, LB, Arizona

Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Kemari Copeland, DT, Virginia Tech

John Henry Daley, DE, Michigan

CJ Doggette Jr., DT, Florida Atlantic

Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Jaxton Eck, LB, New Mexico

Koen Entringer, S, Louisville

Tre’Quon Fegans, CB, Jax State

Amare Ferrell, S, Indiana

Brandon Finney Jr., CB, Oregon

C.J. Fite, DT, Arizona State

Bryce Fitzgerald, S, Miami

Blake Fletcher, LB, Air Force

Josh Franklin, NB, Western Michigan

Isaiah Glasker, LB, BYU

Brevin Hamblin, S, Utah State

Rolijah Hardy, LB, Indiana

Simeon Harris, S, Fresno State

A.J. Holmes Jr., DT, Texas Tech

Baron Hopson, LB, Kennesaw State

Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama

Kenyatta Jackson Jr., DE, Ohio State

Will James, CB, Houston

Jamel Johnson, S, TCU

Isaiah Jones, LB, Indiana

Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Dylan LaBarbera, DE, Nevada

Kip Lewis, LB, Oklahoma

Bryce Llewellyn, S, Eastern Michigan

Clev Lubin, DE, Louisville

Zach Lutmer, S, Iowa

Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State

Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

Koi Perich, S, Oregon

Suntarine Perkins, LB, Ole Miss

Colton Phares, LB, App State

Brice Pollock, CB, Texas Tech

Marcus Ratcliffe, S, Texas A&M

Ty Redmond, CB, Tennessee

Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech

Kam Robinson, LB, Virginia

Matt Rose, LB, Stanford

Faletau Satuala, S, BYU

Colin Simmons, DE, Texas

Anthony Smith, DE, Minnesota

Donnie Smith, DE, Troy

Dylan Stewart, DE, South Carolina

David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

MJ Stroud, DE, Georgia Southern

Jack Tchienchou, S, Tulane

Boubacar Traore, DT, Notre Dame

Tyrique Tucker, DT, Indiana

Cade Uluave, LB, BYU

Princewill Umanmielen, DE, LSU

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, DE, Boise State

A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Whit Weeks, LB, LSU

Raylen Wilson, LB, Georgia

Damon Wilson II, DE, Miami

Daniel Wingate, LB, Maryland