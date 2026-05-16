South Carolina encouraged by Goodman's 'successful' start despite being swept by Vanderbilt

It took until the final game of the regular season, but South Carolina finally caught a glimpse of the version of Riley Goodman that had been so highly touted heading into the season.

Despite the Gamecocks being swept by Vanderbilt in a 5-3 loss on Saturday, Goodman, for the most part, looked sharp in his first SEC start since March 15, striking out four while issuing just one walk.

“I thought (my start) was successful,” the redshirt freshman right-hander told GamecockCentral. “I’ve had a little tough year, been working on some stuff, and thought it worked out pretty good today.”

Goodman will be the first to admit this season hasn’t gone according to plan. After dominating through the fall and preseason, he earned his way into the weekend rotation for South Carolina (22-34, 7-23 SEC). With injuries affecting the pitching staff at the start of the year, Goodman was also given the Opening Day start on Feb. 13, beginning the season as the team’s ace.

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Since then, it’s been a slow but steady descent into a largely disappointing season for Goodman. He was removed from the rotation after the first weekend of SEC play and struggled to consistently find his footing. That changed slightly when he worked a scoreless inning and struck out two against Alabama last Sunday, offering a small but encouraging sign that perhaps a great pitcher was still there.

“After Alabama, it was like, man, that’s just what I needed,” Goodman said. “So you know, just keep going, trusting the guys behind me, trusting the guys to play, just keep going.”

Which leads to Saturday in Nashville, where Goodman worked through three scoreless innings to open his outing. He ran into trouble in the fourth, allowing two runs, but overall, things went as well as he or the Gamecocks could’ve hoped for after throwing 52 pitches.

“I was so proud of him. He did an awesome job,” interim head coach Monte Lee told GamecockCentral. “Heck, I did not want to take him out of the game. But I give our pitching coaches credit. They’re going to look out for his health, and he hadn’t been extended that far in quite some time. … But he pounded the strike zone and got a couple outs. And then we just felt like that’s about as far as we need for him to go.”

As for the rest of the day, things largely remained status quo for the Gamecocks, who saw their losing streak extend to 12 after being swept for a third straight weekend. After scoring three runs with two outs in the second, they didn’t record another run or hit over the final seven innings.

“We had the big inning there. Luke Yuhasz hit a big double, drove in a couple runs, and then that was really it,” Lee said. “They changed pitchers a good bit and gave us some different looks and had a couple other opportunities, but just really couldn’t find an answer offensively today, which is frustrating, considering, you know, quite honestly, for how well we pitched throughout the course of this game today. I wish we would have found a way to be a little more productive offensively.”

After Goodman exited in the fourth, Vanderbilt took the lead for good when Ryker Waite launched a three-run homer off Alex Philpott to cap a five-run frame for the Commodores.

As well as Goodman threw, Cooper Parks emerged as the biggest bright spot for South Carolina, delivering 3.1 scoreless innings without allowing a hit out of relief.

Parks retired the first nine batters he faced before allowing a pair of baserunners on free passes with two outs in the eighth. He finished his outing with three strikeouts and one walk.

“It’s great to see guys that are in the second year of their program, that’s when you see the big jump with players, typically, is in the second year of the program,” Lee said. “… (Parks has) made just giant leaps and bounds this year and has really become a force and a factor for us. Just couldn’t be prouder to see him continue to grow and develop as a pitcher.”

Up next: South Carolina will head to Hoover on Tuesday for the opening round of the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks don’t have an opponent locked in yet, but they will be the No. 15 seed and play in the third game of the day at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

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