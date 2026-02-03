South Carolina expecting plenty from Arianna Rodi, but with added power throughout lineup

More often than not, when South Carolina needed a big hit last season, star first baseman Arianna Rodi delivered.

Rodi blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer in a come-from-behind 5–4 win over No. 12 Arkansas on April 12. A few weeks later, she broke the program’s home run record with a two-homer night against Alabama, helping the Gamecocks advance to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Simply put, Rodi was central to South Carolina’s success in 2025. She led the team in RBI (55), walks (49), slugging percentage (.718) and OPS (1.201). She was also the lineup’s premier power threat, pacing the Gamecocks with 17 home runs — the only player on the roster to reach double digits.

Rodi returns for her senior season, and while she’ll once again anchor the middle of the order, she may no longer be carrying the load alone. One of South Carolina’s offseason priorities was adding more pop throughout the lineup — something head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard believes the program has accomplished.

“I think holistically, our offense is bigger, we’re faster, and we’re definitely more powerful,” Chastain Woodard said. “Last year’s team’s identity was a ton of doubles and a ton of walks. … But we want to be categorized as more of a passive offense at the end of the day. So that’s a fine line when you have a ton of power in the order. So we’ve tried to balance helping our players make really good swing decisions with so much power in the order.”

Chastain Woodard didn’t land a proven double-digit home run hitter out of the transfer portal, but she did bring in players she feels will complement Rodi well. One of the first names she mentioned was NC State transfer outfielder Tori Ensley, who is expected to hit near the top of the order — likely two spots ahead of Rodi, who typically bats third.

“She is one of the fastest players on our team and also one of the most powerful,” Chastain Woodard said. “She’s a wonderful person, a wonderful player. I think our fans and our community and you guys are going to really enjoy watching her play this year. … She’s going to make things happen.”

Another transfer who could provide added thump is infielder Lexie Shaver, who previously played at Kennesaw State. While she hit just four home runs in 2025, Shaver posted eye-popping numbers the year before at Salt Lake Community College, batting .467 with 15 homers, 13 doubles and 72 RBI — production the Gamecocks hope she can rediscover.

Chastain Woodard is also expecting a breakout from infielder Tate Davis, a sophomore transfer from Ole Miss. Davis saw limited action last season, but she was one of the top players coming out of high school.

“She committed to us last June without even taking a visit. She was like, ‘I know this is where I want to be. This is where I should have been at the very beginning, like, I’m a Gamecock,'” Chastain Woodard said of Davis. “So that’s someone you’ll see in the lineup with probably more power than I’ve ever seen. She hit a ball 80 miles an hour yesterday in our scrimmage, which, if you don’t know, numbers-wise, that’s really hard. So a ton of power.”

The newcomers alone should bolster the offense, but South Carolina also returns much of its core. The Gamecocks bring back their top four hitters from last season, including Rodi, Quincee Lilio, Karley Shelton and Lexi Winters.

“We have more power. We’re faster through the order,” Chastain Woodard said. “So I think we’re always going to pride ourselves in walking a lot, in our swing decisions, being really good, but I do think if a couple of those balls go over the wall instead of hitting the wall this year, I won’t be upset about it. So hopefully we’ll have more home runs, and even if we sacrifice a few doubles along the way.”

At the center of it all remains Rodi, who will again have plenty of opportunities to deliver in big moments. But this time, she won’t feel like the only option.

“It’s really refreshing,” she said. “You get some relief knowing that you don’t have to be the only one to get the job done, hitting the ball over the fence. So it’s just allowing us to go out, go into the box and play a lot more free.”

