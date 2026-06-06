South Carolina extends offer to three-star defensive line prospect

Another recruit caught the attention of South Carolina’s coaching staff following Day Three of the team’s prospect camp. Class of 2028 defensive lineman Flourish Odin from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia is the latest prospect to receive an offer from Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.

Odin announced the offer via his X account (formerly Twitter), tagging defensive ends coach Deion Barnes, defensive line coach Travian Robinson, and player personnel and recruiting assistant Sterling Harris. The offer has since been confirmed by GamecockCentral.

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The Gamecocks are the tenth Division 1 offer to come Odin’s way, and the seventh from a power conference. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

There is plenty of intrigue in Odin’s stature at 6-5, 275 pounds, just from a glance. Despite his sheer size, he moves well enough along the line of scrimmage to make an impact. In his film, Odin excels as a run-stopper, showing an ability to jump off a block to close gaps. The intrigue from South Carolina’s coaching staff makes sense given his skill along the interior.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Odin is the No. 663-ranked recruit in the Class of 2028. He’s the No. 65 defensive line prospect in the country while being the No. 70 overall prospect from the state of Georgia.

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