South Carolina featured in multiple way-too-early top 25 rankings ahead of 2026 season

The 2025 college football season is officially in the books after top-ranked Indiana completed a perfect 16-0 season with a 27-21 win over Miami (FL) in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

In the aftermath of Monday’s season finale, the focus has quickly shifted to 2026 as many national outlets have released their way-too-early top 25 rankings. Despite a rough 4-8 season in 2025, South Carolina is still viewed as

The Gamecocks barely made CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello’s rankings, coming in at No. 25, while they appear in the No. 22 slot in Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg’s top 25. They didn’t make On3’s initial rankings, but they were one of the 14 teams on the outside looking in to receive votes.

In the rankings that South Carolina did crack, Marcello emphasized the importance of starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers returning for another season.

“LaNorris Sellers returning to South Carolina doesn’t quite have the same newsmaking impact as many of us believed it would have just a few months ago, but the Gamecocks should be happy they have potentially one of the more explosive quarterbacks in the SEC returning,” Marcello wrote in his explanation for the Gamecocks’ place in his rankings. “South Carolina’s schedule was historically difficult last season, and I never count out Shane Beamer when his back is against the wall.”

As for Bromberg from Yahoo Sports, he also noted how tough the Gamecocks’ schedule was last year and the impact that had on their struggles. In 2025, they played six ranked teams and lost all of those games, with five of them coming consecutively against top 15 competition.

However, Bromberg does seem to like some of the main pieces that are on the roster for next season.

“Is it a make-or-break season for Shane Beamer? Yes, the Gamecocks had a rough schedule in 2025, but the defense took a step back and the offensive line was rough,” Bromberg wrote in his piece. “SC added NC State OL Jacarrius Peak in the transfer portal and QB LaNorris Sellers is back, along with edge rusher Dylan Stewart.”

Based on the rankings from each outlet, South Carolina is projected to play four ranked teams in 2026, which is two fewer than last season. Those teams include Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Alabama.

The Gamecocks will open next season at home against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 5.