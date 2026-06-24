South Carolina finds next potential starting shortstop with latest commitment out of transfer portal

South Carolina has its potential starting shortstop for next season. The Gamecocks picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from Wake Forest’s JD Stein, he announced on his Instagram on Wednesday.

Stein, who visited the Gamecocks in Columbia this week, will have three years of eligibility remaining as he’ll reunite with Bill Cilento, who spent the last 17 years at Wake Forest. Cilento joins Kevin Schnall’s staff in Columbia as the Gamecocks’ hitting coach.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Stein, a Carmel, Ind. native, appeared in 58 games for the Demon Deacons this season and hit .266 with five home runs and 41 RBI across 188 at-bats. He also recorded 10 doubles, stole 13 bases in 15 attempts and struck out 37 times with 30 walks.

Defensively, Stein’s play at shortstop was more of a mixed bag. He committed 12 errors this season— the second-most on Wake Forest’s roster — and finished with a .934 fielding percentage.

Coming out of high school, Stein was the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 shortstop prospect from the state of Indiana by Perfect Game in the Class of 2025.