South Carolina finishes off Salute the Troops Weekend with win over Air Force

Off the bat, it looked like a routine flyout to right field, and on most days, it would have been. But not with the wind blowing out, and certainly not with South Carolina’s hottest hitter at the plate.

With winds gusting to around 16 miles per hour, Will Craddock’s lazy fly ball turned into something more. It kept carrying as Air Force right fielder Brooks Burdine drifted back to the wall, looking confused about what had just happened.

Instead, the seemingly routine flyout turned into a leadoff home run for Craddock, who has now accomplished that feat in back-to-back games. It helped get the Gamecocks off to another good start in a 4-2 win over Air Force to wrap up Salute the Troops Weekend on Sunday.

Craddock’s first week of college baseball couldn’t have gone much better as the freshman first baseman went 8-for-15 (.533) with two homers and six RBI. He finished 2-for-4 with a solo shot and a double in the weekend finale.

The Gamecocks (6-2) didn’t have their best day at the plate, but they did enough early to create some breathing room. They broke out for three more runs in the second inning, starting with an RBI single by Beau Hollins, who went 2-for-2 and reached base in his three plate appearances.

Luke Yuhasz later grounded out to third base with no outs to bring home Hollins. After another base hit for Craddock, Patrick Evans laced an RBI double down the left-field line.

Brandon Stone didn’t give the Gamecocks much length in his second start of the year, largely because of a 34-pitch first inning. As a result, the right-hander lasted only three innings, allowing one run while striking out five and walking two. But the bullpen did its job in picking him up.

Logan Prisco gave up one run in 1.1 innings of work and walked one over 35 pitches. Zach Russell allowed one hit and struck out two over 1.2 innings. Alex Valentin went the final three innings and picked up his second save of the year, striking out three and allowing only one hit.

Up next: South Carolina will host Queens on Wednesday evening at Founders Park. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

