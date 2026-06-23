South Carolina flips four-star WR Iveon Lewis from Kentucky

A surprise official visitor committed to another SEC program made his way to Columbia over the weekend, and the visit went well for the Gamecocks.

In fact, on Tuesday, class of 2027 Richmond (Va.) Huguenot receiver Iveon Lewis announced that he was flipping his commitment from the Kentucky Wildcats to South Carolina.

The official visit for Lewis came just weeks after he canceled a previously scheduled OV to USC. However, Shane Beamer and company increased their pursuit, and that perseverance paid off in a big way.

Lewis, a four-star prospect, had been committed to Kentucky since early May. The Gamecocks had been a finalist before his initial pledge to the Wildcats. He was recently back on campus with his Huguenot team for an early installment of the Shane Beamer Football Camp series. Position coach Mike Furrey made it clear to Lewis at the time that he was still a priority for Carolina.

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The Gamecocks’ relationship with Lewis is among the longest of any prospect in the class of 2027. The staff got involved with Lewis with an offer before his freshman year of high school began. South Carolina remained in the mix ever since.

At 6-2 and 190 pounds, Lewis brings decent size and straight-line speed to the receiver position. However, he has some wiggle to his game, too, and that allows him to win against man coverage, both inside and outside, and to be a real threat after the catch.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Lewis slots in as the No. 358 overall player in the class of 2027. He also ranks as the No. 51 wide receiver prospect in the country. In the talent-rich state of Virginia, he is No. 7, regardless of position.

He is a Rivals outlier, too, as he sits at No. 238 overall in the Rivals300. Rivals ranks him the No. 36 receiver in the class.,

Lewis is South Carolina’s third receiver commitment in the 2027 cycle, joining three-star DJ Huggins and four-star Javien Robinson.

South Carolina 2027 Commits

Waxahachie (Texas) three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

Prospect (Texas) three-star IOL Will Endicott

Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High four-star DL John Archer

Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison three-star WR D.J. Huggins

Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Oxford (Ala.) three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

McKeesport (Penn.) four-star WR Javien Robinson

Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood four-star RB Brayden Tyson

Callahan (Fla.) West Nassau three-star OL Clayton Lee

Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View three-star IOL James Ross

Richmond (Va.) Huguenot four-star WR Iveon Lewis