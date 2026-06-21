With 76 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 76 Torricelli Simpkins

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 76 days from today.

Some players leave a mark on a program over a full career that spans three or more years. Others, in the age of the transfer portal, come in for just a year but make an impact nonetheless. That was the case with one offensive lineman who wore the No. 76, guard Torricelli Simpkins, who played for Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks in 2024.

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Simpkins, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, didn’t have a lot of recruiting hype around him out of high school. Because of that, he played four years at North Carolina Central before taking advantage of the “COVID redshirt” to spend one final season in college with the Gamecocks.

An immediate starter as a redshirt senior in 2024, Simpkins held down the right guard spot for South Carolina all year. He earned a spot as a team captain and was the co-recipient of USC’s Outstanding Student-Athlete award.

When the season began poorly for the offensive line, Simpkins was the steady performer. As things improved up front, No. 76 took his game to another level. For his strong play and leadership, he won the offense’s Gamecock Toughness award.

En route to All-SEC honors, Simpkins helped block for fellow All-SEC performers running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Sellers posted the best single-month touchdown total in program history that November, and Simpkins played very well during the Gamecocks’ six-game winning streak to end the regular season. In the classroom, he also earned Academic All-SEC recognition.

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Following his senior season, Simpkins earned some attention in NFL Draft circles. However, he went unselected in April of 2025. Then, the New Orleans Saints signed Simpkins as an undrafted free agent.

Simpkins has been with the Saints ever since. In 2025, he saw action in 15 games, playing both guard and center. Simpkins started one game at left guard and one game at right guard for New Orleans. He blocked for former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler in those contests.

This summer, Simpkins is competing for a spot in the Saints’ offensive line two-deep.