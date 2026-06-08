With 89 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 89 Bryan Edwards

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 89 days from today.

Several notable players have worn No. 89 at Carolina, but one is head and shoulders above the rest. Former Gamecock wide receiver Bryan Edwards played four seasons in Columbia from 2016 to 2019 and left his mark on the program and the record books.

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Edwards’ recruitment was a wild one. The Conway High School star committed to South Carolina when Steve Spurrier was the head coach at USC. However, when the Head Ball Coach resigned, Edwards reopened his recruitment a few weeks later. There was significant thought in the recruiting industry that he could wind up at Georgia, or worse, that he could wind up as a defensive back for the rival Clemson Tigers.

Instead, Edwards recommitted to the Gamecocks and new head coach Will Muschamp in the class of 2016. The 6-4 pass catcher made an immediate impact in garnet and black.

As a true freshman, Edwards was a great complement to Deebo Samuel at receiver, as the duo combined for 103 catches, 1373 receiving yards, and 12 total touchdowns. With Samuel missing much of the 2017 season with an injury, Edwards stepped up, posting 64 receptions, 793 yards, and five touchdowns. His junior and senior seasons were even better, as he had over 800 yards and at least six touchdowns in each campaign.

By the time he graduated following 2019, Edwards held multiple South Carolina football all-time records. His 234 receptions, 3045 yards, and 48 consecutive games with a catch (every game of his career) are Gamecock standards. He was one career touchdown from the record shared by Sidney Rice and Alshon Jeffery, and his eight 100-yard receiving efforts are tied for fifth-most ever at USC.

Edwards is the only pass-catcher in school history to log at least 500 receiving yards in four different seasons. He led the Gamecocks in catches and receptions twice, in 2017 and 2019. His 2019 season also included a single-game record-tying 14 catches against Vanderbilt.

Edwards was a two-time All-SEC honoree at South Carolina and was a team captain as a senior. During his time in college, no power conference receiver had more receptions or yardage than he did.

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After his days in garnet and black ended, Edwards earned selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders took him off the board in the third round, and he was an immediate starter.

However, things didn’t work out for Edwards to have a long NFL career. Partly due to nagging injuries, he spent just four years in the league, splitting his time between the Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, and New Orleans Saints.