With 96 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look at No. 96, Cecil Caldwell

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 96 days from today.

The number 96 has not been an overly popular number for Carolina, though a handful of defensive linemen have done the Gamecocks proud with it on their backs. Arguably the best of them was defensive tackle Cecil Caldwell.

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In many ways, Cecil Caldwell embodied South Carolina’s remarkable turnaround under head coach Lou Holtz. He began his career as an undersized, redshirting defensive lineman in the Brad Scott era. The team wasn’t good, and by the time Caldwell became a full-time starter, Holtz had taken over. As Caldwell and the rest of the defense developed, things shifted.

The 1999 season was a low point from a wins-and-losses standpoint, as the Gamecocks went 0-11. However, the defense was salty, posting average total numbers despite a historically bad offense. Then, in 2000, the defense became one of the most talented in school history. From 1999 to 2000, USC improved by eight victories, going 8-4 and finishing the year ranked following an Outback Bowl win over Ohio State.

Caldwell and fellow defensive tackle Cleveland Pinkney complemented each other very well on the interior in ’99 and 2000. Caldwell’s athleticism gave him some pass rush juice and allowed him to chase down running plays in the backfield. He finished his career with 15.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss. Those numbers are good for sixth and seventh in program history, respectively. The Newberry, South Carolina native added seven sacks in his final campaign.

No. 96 was a team captain and earned some All-SEC recognition. Though he played at just 265 pounds, Caldwell held his own in the middle of the Gamecock defensive line. Though most of his snaps came on the interior, it is worth mentioning that Caldwell got some defensive end reps, too.

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Perhaps because his career overlapped with stars like John Abraham, Sheldon Brown, Kalimba Edwards, Rashad Faison, and others, Caldwell is one of the most underrated players in recent Gamecock memory. He doesn’t get quite as much credit as he deserves for being a major piece during Lou Holtz’s program revival efforts.

Following his time in garnet and black, Caldwell spent two years in the NFL. He also had a short stint in NFL Europe. Then, he played professionally for five more years in the Arena Football League.