South Carolina announces kick times, television information for first three games of 2026 season

The South Carolina football season is 101 days away. Even so, information about the season’s first three games has been released.

On Wednesday, the program announced kickoff times and television information for the opening three weeks of the season, meaning that Gamecock fans learned more details about their favorite team’s home matchups against Kent State, Towson, and Mississippi State.

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South Carolina will open the 2026 season on Saturday, September 5 at home against Kent State. In what will be the second all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes, toe will meet leather at 12:45 p.m. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, and the ESPN app will make the contest available via streaming.

Then, on Saturday, September 12, Carolina will host the Towson Tigers for the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. The first 2026 game under the lights will not be on traditional television but will stream on SEC Network+.

In a third Saturday showdown in a row at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks will do battle with the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 4:15 p.m. on September 19 in both USC’s and MSU’s conference opener. SEC Network will broadcast the game, while the ESPN app streams the contest.

The university, SEC, and television networks will combine to announce the rest of the schedule at later dates.

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From the South Carolina Athletics release:

COLUMBIA (May 27, 2026) — Game times and television networks have been announced for South Carolina’s first three football games of the 2026 season, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. The Gamecocks will open the 2026 season with three-straight home games.

The Gamecocks’ season opener, set for Saturday, Sept. 5, against Kent State will kick at 12:45 pm ET on SEC Network. The Gamecocks defeated the Golden Flashes, 77-14, in 1995, the only previous gridiron meeting the between the two schools. Kent State is a member of the Mid-American Conference and finished 5-7 in 2025.

South Carolina and Towson will play for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 12. The Gamecocks and Tigers will meet under the lights in Williams-Brice Stadium with a 7 pm ET kick. The game will be streamed on the SECN+ digital platform. Towson is a member of the FCS Coastal Athletic Association and posted a 6-6 record in 2025.

The Gamecocks’ 2026 SEC opener is slated for Saturday, Sept. 19, when the Mississippi State Bulldogs make their way to Columbia. That contest will kick at 4:15 pm ET on SEC Network. South Carolina has won eight of the last nine games between the two squads to take a 10-7 lead in the all-time series. The Gamecocks won the last meeting with Mississippi State by a 37-30 count in Columbia in 2023. The Bulldogs logged a 5-8 mark in 2025.

Game times for the remainder of the 2026 season will be announced at a later date.

Gamecock season tickets are still available and start as low as $65 per game. Fans interested in season tickets should request more information from our team via this form to request more information. To check out what’s planned for the 2026 season, including theme days, visit the 2026 Football Hub.