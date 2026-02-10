Heights, weights, and positions for South Carolina football's 2026 newcomers
South Carolina football welcomes a signing class to the program this cycle that features 17 high school signees and 25 transfers, most of whom are already on campus and set to go through spring practice next month.
As the Gamecocks media staff works through the process of updating the official roster on GamecocksOnline, the player profiles for the newcomers are already live and feature each player’s updated information as they begin their careers in garnet and black.
Top 10
- 1New
Maxwell Hiller
What happened with four-star OL?
- 2
Cube on Peak
SEC analysts talks Jacarrius Peak
- 3Hot
1️⃣ Jersey numbers
South Carolina newcomers
- 4Trending
🏆 Super Bowl Champs!
Two Gamecocks earn rings
- 5
⚾ Projected lineup
Who will start?
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
South Carolina’s 2026 high school signing class ranks No. 18 in the country in the On3 Industry Ranking Team Recruiting Rankings.
Check out the listed jersey numbers, eligibility, heights, weights, and positions for each newcomer below, in ascending numerical order…
The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!
1 Junior WR Nitro Tuggle — 6-1, 195 pounds
9 Redshirt Senior WR Jayden Gibson — 6-5, 200 pounds
10 Redshirt Sophomore RB Christian Clark — 5-11, 210 pounds
11 Freshman QB Landon Duckworth — 6-4, 210 pounds
11 Redshirt sophomore DT Jordan Thomas — 6-5, 310 pounds
12 Junior DB Quay’sheed Scott — 5-11, 200 pounds
13 Redshirt senior DT Tomiwa Durojaiye — 6-5, 291 pounds
14 Freshman DB J’Zavien Currence — 6-4, 210 pounds
15 Redshirt junior QB Lucian Anderson III — 6-3, 205 pounds
18 Freshman WR Stone Furrey — 5-10, 185 pounds
20 Redshirt sophomore RB Sam Williams-Dixon — 5-10, 208 pounds
23 Redshirt freshman RB Jabree Coleman — 6-1, 209 pounds
23 Freshman DB Triston Lewis — 6-2, 207 pounds
24 Freshman LB Keenan Britt — 6-0, 238 pounds
27 Redshirt senior K Upton Bellenfant — 6-0, 185 pounds
27 Redshirt sophomore EDGE Drew Collins — 6-2, 236 pounds
28 Freshman DB Kosci Barnes — 6-2, 206 pounds
30 Freshman LB Andrew Harris — 6-2, 240 pounds
39 Senior EDGE Caleb Herring — 6-5, 245 pounds
48 Redshirt junior LS Emmet Rhoades — 5-11, 225 pounds
50 Redshirt senior OL Carter Miller — 6-2, 311 pounds
51 Redshirt junior OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu — 6-2, 310 pounds
52 Junior OL Hank Purvis — 6-5, 330 pounds
60 Freshman OL Anthony Baxter — 6-4, 340 pounds
65 Freshman DT Noah Clark — 6-5, 340 pounds
65 Redshirt senior OL Jacarrius Peak — 6-4, 310 pounds
69 Redshirt senior OL Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku — 6-5, 320 pounds
75 Redshirt senior OL Dayne Arnett — 6-5, 302 pounds
76 Freshman OL Zyon Guiles — 6-5, 305 pounds
78 Redshirt senior OL Seth Smith — 6-4, 307 pounds
79 Redshirt senior OL Armando Nieves — 6-6, 315 pounds
80 Redshirt junior TE Max Drag — 6-4, 248 pounds
83 Redshirt senior WR DJ Black — 6-2, 205 pounds
84 Redshirt junior WR Charly Mullaly – 6-0, 191 pounds
92 Freshman DT Aiden Harris — 6-2, 284 pounds
93 Freshman EDGE Julian Walker — 6-6, 250 pounds
97 Senior DT Kelby Collins — 6-4, 285 pounds
***Players like Darius Gray, Sequel Patterson, KJ Johnson, Caden Ramsey, and Matthew Oh are summer enrollees. However, the four December signees have heights, weights, and positions on early versions of GamecocksOnline profiles: Gray (OL, 6-3, 285), Patterson (WR, 6-0, 175), Johnson (DB, 6-2, 175), and Ramsey (TE, 6-5, 210).