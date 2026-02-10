Heights, weights, and positions for South Carolina football's 2026 newcomers

South Carolina football welcomes a signing class to the program this cycle that features 17 high school signees and 25 transfers, most of whom are already on campus and set to go through spring practice next month.

As the Gamecocks media staff works through the process of updating the official roster on GamecocksOnline, the player profiles for the newcomers are already live and feature each player’s updated information as they begin their careers in garnet and black.

South Carolina’s 2026 high school signing class ranks No. 18 in the country in the On3 Industry Ranking Team Recruiting Rankings.

Check out the listed jersey numbers, eligibility, heights, weights, and positions for each newcomer below, in ascending numerical order…

1 Junior WR Nitro Tuggle — 6-1, 195 pounds

9 Redshirt Senior WR Jayden Gibson — 6-5, 200 pounds

10 Redshirt Sophomore RB Christian Clark — 5-11, 210 pounds

11 Freshman QB Landon Duckworth — 6-4, 210 pounds

11 Redshirt sophomore DT Jordan Thomas — 6-5, 310 pounds

12 Junior DB Quay’sheed Scott — 5-11, 200 pounds

13 Redshirt senior DT Tomiwa Durojaiye — 6-5, 291 pounds

14 Freshman DB J’Zavien Currence — 6-4, 210 pounds

15 Redshirt junior QB Lucian Anderson III — 6-3, 205 pounds

18 Freshman WR Stone Furrey — 5-10, 185 pounds

20 Redshirt sophomore RB Sam Williams-Dixon — 5-10, 208 pounds

23 Redshirt freshman RB Jabree Coleman — 6-1, 209 pounds

23 Freshman DB Triston Lewis — 6-2, 207 pounds

24 Freshman LB Keenan Britt — 6-0, 238 pounds

27 Redshirt senior K Upton Bellenfant — 6-0, 185 pounds

27 Redshirt sophomore EDGE Drew Collins — 6-2, 236 pounds

28 Freshman DB Kosci Barnes — 6-2, 206 pounds

30 Freshman LB Andrew Harris — 6-2, 240 pounds

39 Senior EDGE Caleb Herring — 6-5, 245 pounds

48 Redshirt junior LS Emmet Rhoades — 5-11, 225 pounds

50 Redshirt senior OL Carter Miller — 6-2, 311 pounds

51 Redshirt junior OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu — 6-2, 310 pounds

52 Junior OL Hank Purvis — 6-5, 330 pounds

60 Freshman OL Anthony Baxter — 6-4, 340 pounds

65 Freshman DT Noah Clark — 6-5, 340 pounds

65 Redshirt senior OL Jacarrius Peak — 6-4, 310 pounds

69 Redshirt senior OL Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku — 6-5, 320 pounds

75 Redshirt senior OL Dayne Arnett — 6-5, 302 pounds

76 Freshman OL Zyon Guiles — 6-5, 305 pounds

78 Redshirt senior OL Seth Smith — 6-4, 307 pounds

79 Redshirt senior OL Armando Nieves — 6-6, 315 pounds

80 Redshirt junior TE Max Drag — 6-4, 248 pounds

83 Redshirt senior WR DJ Black — 6-2, 205 pounds

84 Redshirt junior WR Charly Mullaly – 6-0, 191 pounds

92 Freshman DT Aiden Harris — 6-2, 284 pounds

93 Freshman EDGE Julian Walker — 6-6, 250 pounds

97 Senior DT Kelby Collins — 6-4, 285 pounds

***Players like Darius Gray, Sequel Patterson, KJ Johnson, Caden Ramsey, and Matthew Oh are summer enrollees. However, the four December signees have heights, weights, and positions on early versions of GamecocksOnline profiles: Gray (OL, 6-3, 285), Patterson (WR, 6-0, 175), Johnson (DB, 6-2, 175), and Ramsey (TE, 6-5, 210).