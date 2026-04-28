South Carolina football stars among best odds to become 2027 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick

With the 2026 NFL Draft completed over the weekend, the way-too-early hype over next year’s edition of the draft began. South Carolina’s projected draft class will be absolutely loaded with talent, with several players projected to have a shot at earning first-round selections.

In fact, according to early odds from BetMGM, two Gamecocks have realistic shots of being the 2027 NFL Draft’s first overall selection.

The outlet gives quarterback LaNorris Sellers +1200 odds to be the top pick. That gives him the sixth-highest odds, regardless of position, in BetMGM’s early prediction. Being sixth also means that Sellers is No. 5 among quarterbacks, behind Texas’ Arch Manning, Oregon’s Dante Moore, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin.

EDGE player Dylan Stewart is next for Carolina, with +1500 odds. That is seventh overall, one spot behind Sellers. Every name listed above Stewart plays on offense. In addition to the five quarterbacks, Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith ranks above the Gamecock pass rusher. The next closest defensive player is Texas’ Colin Simmons, who is 10th and has +3000 odds.

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Sellers, a redshirt junior, could have entered the 2026 NFL Draft. After an up-and-down season, he had a wide range of draft projections, likely playing at least some role in his decision to return to the Gamecocks.

Stewart, a true junior, will be in his first year of draft eligibility next spring. He has been billed as a top-10 pick since high school, and if he bounces back from back and hip injuries well, Stewart will be poised to meet that expectation.

South Carolina receiver Nyck Harbor and offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak have picked up some early 2027 NFL Draft hype, as well. Neither player featured in BetMGM’s odds but have the physical tools to make scouts drool this fall.