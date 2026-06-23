GamecockCentral Football Recruiting
South Carolina adds commitment from local OL James Ross
Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View class of 2027 three-star IOL James Ross landed an offer from South Carolina at the end of its June camp series, and the local lineman wasted no time in taking the Gamecocks up on it.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder committed to South Carolina today, choosing the hometown school over offers from Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, ECU, and Liberty.
His commitment reveals Monday’s #WelcomeHome from Shane Beamer, the head coach’s way of signaling a commitment on social media. There are two remaining silent commits that have not yet been revealed.
Rivals ranks Ross, who impressed the staff in camp, as the No. 43 interior lineman in the country and No. 11 prospect in the Palmetto State.
Ross was recruited to Carolina by offensive line coach Randy Clements and assistant o-line coach Jason Smith.
Ross is the fourth offensive lineman and 10th overall prospect in the class.
He joins Prospect (Texas) three-star IOL Will Endicott, Oxford (Ala.) three-star IOL Jaxon Elston, and Callahan (Fla.) West Nassau three-star OL Clayton Lee in the Gamecocks’ o-line class.
Ross began his high school career at Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
South Carolina 2027 Commits
Waxahachie (Texas) three-star QB Jerry Meyer III
Prospect (Texas) three-star IOL Will Endicott
Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High four-star DL John Archer
Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison three-star WR D.J. Huggins
Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy three-star TE Judah Lancaster
Oxford (Ala.) three-star IOL Jaxon Elston
McKeesport (Penn.) four-star WR Javien Robinson
Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood four-star RB Brayden Tyson
Callahan (Fla.) West Nassau three-star OL Clayton Lee
Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View three-star IOL James Ross