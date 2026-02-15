South Carolina football alum joins coaching staff

It wasn’t a matter of “if” but of “when” and “where.” Virtually everyone who follows the South Carolina football program believed that there would be a future for Luke Doty in coaching, assuming he wanted to pursue the career. For the Gamecock captain, that “when” is now. The “where” is home.

GamecockCentral’s Wes Mitchell has confirmed that Luke Doty has joined the South Carolina football staff in a coaching capacity. The former quarterback/receiver/special teamer will work with the USC secondary under defensive coordinator Clayton White and defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray. Former USC All-American Jaylan Foster also remains on staff as a defensive backs assistant.

Doty joins assistant wide receivers coach Cade Fortin, assistant tight ends coach Jacob Oehrlein, assistant offensive line coach Jason Smith, and assistant defensive line coach Jordan Williams as assistant hires this offseason that would have traditionally been called “off-field” roles. Under newer NCAA rules, Doty and the others will still play prominent roles on head coach Shane Beamer’s staff but will not be off-campus recruiters.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

A testament to loyalty and being “team-first,” the 2026 season will be Doty’s seventh in garnet and black. He spent six years with the Gamecocks as a player, after signing with the program as a four-star quarterback in the class of 2020.

Injuries and crowded personnel rooms saw Doty move between the quarterback group and the wide receivers on multiple occasions. He started games under center in both 2020 and 2021 and at receiver in 2023 and 2024. The Myrtle Beach native was considered one of the most well-respected players on the team throughout his career. Doty earned a spot as a permanent team captain in 2025.

During his playing career, Doty started six games at quarterback and three at wide receiver. He totaled just over 2000 yards of offense and was responsible for 12 overall touchdowns. Doty threw for nine scores, rushed for two more, and caught a touchdown. Eight of his 12 scores came against SEC opponents or Clemson.