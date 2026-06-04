South Carolina cracks top 25 in The Athletic post-spring rankings

For most around the college football world, Shane Beamer’s South Carolina football team is a fringe top-25 team this offseason. Any deviation from that fringe, one way or the other, could be the difference between a bounce-back effort in 2026 or another disappointing showing following 2025.

One voice expressing some optimism about the Gamecocks is The Athletic college football editor-in-chief Stewart Mandel. According to Mandel’s updated post-spring top 25, South Carolina is the No. 22 team in the country heading into the summer.

Said Mandel, “Shane Beamer has zig-zagged from 8-5 to 5-7 to 9-4 to 4-8. This feels like another rebound year. The Gamecocks rank No. 5 in ESPN’s returning production metric. (LaNorris) Sellers should benefit from new OC Kendal Briles and (Nitro) Tuggle’s emergence alongside star (Nyck) Harbor. The run game needs to get much better. South Carolina’s strength should be its defense, led by potential All-American (Dylan) Stewart. He’ll have more impact players around him.”

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The Gamecocks were not present in Mandel’s way-too-early rankings earlier this offseason. However, he likes Carolina’s blend of returning talent, specifically mentioning LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, Dylan Stewart, Justin Okoronkwo, and Fred “JayR” Johnson, and newcomers, listing Nitro Tuggle, Jacarrius Peak, Caleb Herring, Julian Walker, and Quay’sheed Scott.

In the SEC, South Carolina ranks ninth in Mandel’s hierarchy. The Gamecocks also play against four teams in Mandel’s top 25 (Georgia, 6; Oklahoma, 9; Texas A&M, 13; Alabama, 19) and one more (Florida) from the “just missed” portion of his ranking. Teams like Tennessee and Clemson have made other preseason top 25 lists, but not Mandel’s.

Below is Mandel’s entire 2026 post-spring top 25:

Indiana Hoosiers Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Miami Hurricanes Notre Dame Fighting Irish Georgia Bulldogs Texas Longhorns BYU Cougars Oklahoma Sooners LSU Tigers Ole Miss Rebels Southern Cal Trojans Texas A&M Aggies Texas Tech Red Raiders Washington Huskies Missouri Tigers Michigan Wolverines Houston Cougars Alabama Crimson Tide SMU Mustangs Penn State Nittany Lions South Carolina Gamecocks Boise State Broncos Louisville Cardinals TCU Horned Frogs

Just missed: Iowa Hawkeyes, Cal Golden Bears, Arizona Wildcats, Florida Gators, Utah Utes