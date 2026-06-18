South Carolina's place in Athlon Sports' preseason SEC rankings

This week, Athlon Sports released its preseason conference rankings across college football. That also included the outlet’s picks for the standings in the SEC. South Carolina picked up a projection that would be better than last season but still a little short of internal expectations.

According to Athlon, the Gamecocks will be the Southeastern Conference’s No. 10 overall team in 2026.

Below is what author Steven Lassan had to say about Shane Beamer’s team:

“After nearly making the College Football Playoff in 2024, the Gamecocks were one of the SEC’s biggest disappointments with a 4-8 record last season. Coach Shane Beamer took steps to fix last year’s regression with an offensive staff reset. Veteran coordinator Kendal Briles takes over the play-calling duties, and long-time line coach Randy Clements was brought in to fix the team’s biggest weakness.

“Quarterback LaNorris Sellers passed on the NFL for another season in Columbia, and Briles’ arrival should help the junior get back on track or perform closer to his ‘24 level. The health of transfer offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak after a spring knee injury is a major question mark for a unit looking to take a major step forward under Clements. The injury concerns extend to defense. Standout end Dylan Stewart is on the mend from a back injury and needs to be at full strength for this unit to reach its potential. Coordinator Clayton White has a few holes to plug on this side of the ball at all three levels, but has plenty of talent outside of Stewart, including tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and cornerback Judge Collier. Assuming Stewart is back to 100 percent, this unit should be solid once again in the SEC.”

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Despite his preseason projection of 10th, Lassan laid out the clear path to a good season for South Carolina.

The veteran analyst then argued that a successful Kendal Briles-LaNorris Sellers marriage, an improved offensive line (with a healthy Jacarrius Peak), and a healthy Dylan Stewart (making the defense “solid once again”) would spell good things for the Gamecocks in year six of the Shane Beamer era.

In addition to Sellers, Peak, and Stewart, he also gave shoutouts to defensive lineman Gabe Brownlow-Dindy and cornerback Judge Collier as key players for this fall.

It is hard to argue against Lassan’s between-the-lines sentiments.

If South Carolina gets ideal production from its most important pieces, the Gamecocks will be formidable this fall. If things go according to plan, USC will push higher up the SEC standings than Lassan’s prediction.

Following a 4-8 2025, that would be enough to repair the program’s national image a bit. However, this fall’s team has the capability of doing more than just improving.

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Lassan and Athlon penciled in their full preseason predictions for the overall SEC standings as follows: