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South Carolina football puts nine on Athlon's preseason All-SEC list

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Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) throws under pressure from Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Lt Overton (22) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Athlon Sports preseason All-SEC team is out. Eight South Carolina football products made the list, with one player earning recognition at multiple positions.

EDGE Dylan Stewart is the Gamecocks’ only first-team selection. On the second team are wide receiver Nyck Harbor and punt returner Vicari Swain. Left tackle Jacarrius Peak slotted in on the third team, along with Harbor again, this time as a kick returner. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, linebacker Fred “JayR” Johnson, cornerback Judge Collier, and safety Peyton Williams made the fourth team.

Compared to the rest of the conference, the Gamecocks’s nine selections are the eighth-most players on Athlon’s preseason team. Texas (16), Georgia (15), Oklahoma (15), LSU (11), Ole Miss (11), Tennessee (11), and Alabama (10) are ahead of South Carolina.

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Stewart (2024, 2025), Sellers (2024), Swain (2025), and Peak (2025, All-ACC) have earned all-conference honors in the past.

Other Gamecocks like linebacker Justin Okoronkwo, cornerback Vicari Swain (not just the punt return version), and punter Mason Love have picked up preseason all-conference recognition from other outlets.

Running back Jawarn Howell (2023, MEAC), tight end Brady Hunt (2022, MAC), offensive lineman Carter Miller (2024, Sun Belt), offensive lineman Nolan Hay (2024, Southland), offensive lineman Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku (2025, American), offensive lineman Dayne Arnett (Great Lakes, 2025), and defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye (2025, Big Ten) made previous all-conference teams in other leagues.

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