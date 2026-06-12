Pair of South Carolina football stars make top 10 in Athlon's updated NFL Draft projection

The 2026 South Carolina football roster is known for its star power. Several players on this year’s team have found themselves in conversations for national award lists or the NFL Draft.

In fact, on Thursday when Athlon Sports released its updated 2027 NFL Draft projection, the outlet positioned two Gamecock stars in the mock top 10. As one might expect, EDGE Dylan Stewart and quarterback LaNorris Sellers were those two players.

According to Athlon, Stewart could come off the board at No. 7 to the New Orleans Saints. He is the third overall defender in the outlet’s mock draft and the second EDGE, behind Texas’ Colin Simmons. If he went to the Saints, Stewart would reunite with former USC teammate Torricelli Simpkins and would join former Gamecock QB Spencer Rattler.

Athlon lists Sellers at No. 10 as a selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Gamecock signal-caller ranks fourth among quarterbacks in the Athlon projection, behind Oregon’s Dante Moore, Texas’ Arch Manning, and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin. Former South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle is the only Gamecock alum currently with the Steelers.

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2026 is likely the final collegiate season for both Stewart and Sellers, though it doesn’t have to be.

Stewart is a true junior who could return for one more ride in 2027; however, he is a virtual guarantee to be selected sometime in the first round, and most analysts agree that he is a top-10 pick next April

Sellers is in his fourth year in Columbia, but because of a redshirt in 2023, he has an extra year available to him, as well. Even so, this will likely be his final year as a Gamecock, too. He spurned the draft earlier this offseason in an effort to improve his stock with another developmental year.

Several other players, most notably wide receiver Nyck Harbor and offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak, have high NFL Draft expectations, too.

With so much top talent on the roster, the Gamecocks could challenge some program draft records. South Carolina has never had more than two first-round picks in a single season. They have also never had more than seven drafted players in a single year in the modern era.

If things go well for the Gamecocks in 2026, either (or both) numbers could fall next April.