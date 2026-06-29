South Carolina puts two on Preseason All-American squad

With the 2027 college football season approaching but fall camp still a month away, many outlets remain firmly in “list season.” NFL Draft projections, starting lineup predictions, overrated/underrated discussions, and, of course, preseason all-conference and All-American teams have been released. In that vein, a pair of South Carolina football stars earned spots on Athlon Sports‘ Preseason All-American squad.

As one might expect, EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart was one of the Gamecocks’ selections. Defensive back and punt returner Vicari Swain was the other.

Stewart earned a spot on the second team, listed as one of four overall defensive linemen. Swain was also on the second team, receiving his honor as a punt returner.

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Both Stewart and Swain have been all over preseason award lists this summer. Frankly, there is good reason for the hype around the two South Carolina standouts.

Stewart is one of the most dynamic pass rushers in college football. His combination of acceleration, bend, and alien-like ability to transition speed to power make him nearly impossible to block in pass protection. He was an Honorable Mention All-American in 2025, despite dealing with a back injury for half of the season. A return to health this fall will assuredly equal massive production once again.

In 2025, Swain was a finalist for the Jet Award, given annually to the top return man in the sport. In most years, three punt return scores for touchdowns would have sealed the honor for the athletic Gamecock. However, Kaden Wetjen from Iowa, one of the best returners in college football history, matched that number and added a kick return for a score. Swain will look to continue his excellence in 2026.

Stewart, Swain, quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver and kick returner Nyck Harbor, offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak, linebacker Fred “JayR” Johnson, cornerback Judge Collier, and safety Peyton Williams all made the Athlon Preseason All-SEC team.