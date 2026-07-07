South Carolina football receives updated bowl projection ahead of fall camp

On Tuesday, Athlon Sports released its pre-fall camp bowl and College Football Playoff projections for the 2026 college football season. South Carolina slotted in as one of 13 Southeastern Conference programs in the postseason prognostication.

According to Athlon and author Steven Lassan, the Gamecocks will not make the 12-team CFP field. Instead, the outlet believes Carolina will match up with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Nashville, Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. The December 30 contest will take place in Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Typically, the bowl game includes a showdown between middle-of-the-pack SEC and Big Ten programs. Most teams that make the Music City Bowl enter with seven or eight regular season wins, though six-win and nine-win teams have earned bids in the past.

South Carolina has never played in the Music City Bowl, despite the game’s SEC tie-ins. The Gamecocks have played the Cornhuskers in a bowl before, though, knocking off Nebraska by a score of 30-13 in the 2011-12 edition of the Capital One Bowl (usually called the Citrus Bowl). That game was the final win of USC’s first-ever 11-win season.

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Several other bowl predictions have included South Carolina as participants in the Liberty Bowl. Both the Liberty Bowl and Music City Bowl are part of the middle class of SEC bowl tie-ins.

Beyond the College Football Playoff, the Citrus Bowl is the conference’s top affiliation. The Birmingham Bowl and Gasparilla Bowl sit at the bottom for the league’s six-win teams. The Music City Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl), Gator Bowl, Texas Bowl, and Duke’s Mayo Bowl/Las Vegas Bowl (alternating) are for the rest of the SEC’s bowl-eligible teams.

Athlon previously predicted that South Carolina would finish 10th in the SEC. That place in the final standings likely would fall in line with a Music City Bowl appearance or one in a similar bowl.