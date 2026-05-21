Where Athlon Sports ranks South Carolina among SEC programs this spring

With spring practice in the rearview mirror but “fall camp”—listen, it starts in August, and in the South, that’s far from fall—still a long way off, much of the college football discourse focuses on various offseason rankings. Athlon Sports recently revealed its SEC hierarchy, and South Carolina moved up from its lowly place in the 2025 standings, which was tied for 13th.

According to both Athlon’s “post-spring SEC power rankings” and its official preseason preview, the Gamecocks are the 10th-best team in the Southeastern Conference. That 10th-place SEC ranking is also good for the No. 28 spot nationally.

You can see the entire SEC ranking below.

Georgia Bulldogs Texas Longhorns Texas A&M Aggies Oklahoma Sooners Ole Miss Rebels LSU Tigers Alabama Crimson Tide Tennessee Volunteers Florida Gators South Carolina Gamecocks Missouri Tigers Auburn Tigers Mississippi State Bulldogs Vanderbilt Commodores Kentucky Wildcats Arkansas Razorbacks

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Below is what Athlon’s Steven Lassan had to say about the Gamecocks:

“New coordinator Kendal Briles will help quarterback LaNorris Sellers get back on track. The health of transfer left tackle Jacarrius Peak (knee injury) and end Dylan Stewart (back) is a key summer storyline to monitor.”

Lassan’s note on the Gamecocks’ injury situation is a fair one. Peak and Stewart are two of the most important players on the team heading into the fall. If one or both of them are limited, it will likely have a negative effect on Carolina’s results on the field.

However, according to head coach Shane Beamer, both Peak and Stewart are “ahead of schedule.” He has also said that the two starters should be “full-go” for the 2026 season.

If Beamer’s assessment is accurate and Lassan is correct in his prediction that Kendal Briles’ influence will help LaNorris Sellers return to his 2024 form, South Carolina will be in for an improved showing this fall.

In Athlon’s official preseason preview for the Gamecocks, Stewart earned Preseason All-American honors. So did Vicari Swain at punt returner. Both Stewart and Swain made the second team. The outlet also projects South Carolina to play in the Music City Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.