Former Gamecock quarterback takes new South Carolina high school coaching gig

Former South Carolina football quarterback Bennett Swygert will be the next head coach at Clover High School, according to a report from WRHI and CN2News’ Chris Miller. His hire follows the departure of Perry Woolbright, who took the head coaching job at North Myrtle Beach. The move is pending board approval.

Swygert, who has been coaching since his playing career ended, spent the last three years at Hillcrest High School. With the Rams, he won 26 games across those three seasons and made three postseason appearances.

Before Hillcrest, Swygert made coaching stops at South Carolina State (where he was the offensive coordinator under former Gamecock assistant Buddy Pough), Newberry, and Fort Dorchester High School.

Swygert was a former state champion, All-American, and Shrine Bowl quarterback at Summerville High School under the legendary John McKissick. He signed with USC in the class of 2002. He played for two years under head coach Lou Holtz with the Gamecocks. However, injuries limited Swygert much of that time, and he finished his career at Western Carolina. He started games in two seasons with the Catamounts.

During his South Carolina career, Bennett was responsible for three touchdowns, two of which came against Georgia and Clemson. He saw action in six contests in garnet and black.

Last month, Na’Shan Goddard, who Bennett played with at South Carolina and coached with at Newberry and SC State, accepted a role on Lane Kiffin’s offensive staff at LSU.

Fellow former Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley is the head coach at another York County school, Nation Ford High School.