South Carolina's latest 2026 bowl projection from On3

South Carolina football missed out on a bowl in 2025, following a disappointing 4-8 record. However, the Gamecocks are in position to make a run at a bounce-back effort this fall. National sentiment seems to be that USC will be an improved bunch, though opinions on just how improved they will be seem to vary from prognostication to prognostication.

According to On3’s Brett McMurphy, Shane Beamer’s program will be back as participants in bowl season in 2026. The Gamecocks are one of 12 total SEC teams in McMurphy’s projection. Four made his hypothetical College Football Playoff, while eight more earned bowl bids.

The veteran sportswriter and reporter projects a berth in the Autozone Liberty Bowl for South Carolina. If McMurphy’s prediction comes true, the Gamecocks will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Memphis.

Typically, Liberty Bowl participants enter the postseason opportunity holding 6-6 or 7-5 regular-season records. The game is one that often pits the SEC against the Big 12.

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Though Carolina has some familiarity with both the proposed bowl and the potential opponent, the Gamecocks have not seen either in quite some time.

USC last played in the Liberty Bowl in 2006 when Steve Spurrier’s group beat the Houston Cougars, 44-36. Quarterback Blake Mitchell won MVP in the shootout, and receivers Sidney Rice and Kenny McKinley combined for 11 receptions, 251 yards, and three touchdowns.

A strong 1988 regular season also ended with a Liberty Bowl loss to Indiana. The Hoosiers knocked off the Gamecocks, 34-10, in a cold, forgettable contest.

Earlier in the 1980s, Cincinnati traveled to Columbia twice and lost both times. The two blowout wins gave South Carolina a 2-0 all-time advantage in the series.

Last season, Cincinnati lost in the Liberty Bowl against Navy to finish 7-6.