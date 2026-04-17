Pre-NFL Draft profile: South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse

South Carolina defensive back prospect Brandon Cisse will likely be the highest-selected Gamecock in next week’s NFL Draft.

The Sumter native transferred to South Carolina after two years at NC State, and he turned in a great season for his home-state program. Cisse logged 27 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss. He also picked off a pass and knocked away five more, despite not being targeted often.

Cisse followed up the standout campaign with a good combined showing at the NFL Combine and South Carolina Pro Day. He posted elite 41-inch vertical and 10-11 broad jump numbers at the combine. Then, a couple of weeks later, he ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at pro day.

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Many in the NFL Draft world view Cisse as a top-five cornerback in a strong draft class at the position. He can cover on the outside, can operate as a press player, and is a willing tackler. He also brings some versatility as a defensive back who can slide inside to nickel in certain situations.

Cisse’s blend of coverage ability, tackling acumen, and athletic upside makes him a sought-after name in NFL circles. He is also a self-described “football junky” who loves improving the mental side of his game.

The majority of mock drafts and projections list Cisse as a probable second-round pick. However, he has earned some first-round grades and has fallen into the third round in certain projections. He is a lock to be taken in the top half of the draft.

If taken in the first round, Cisse would join five USC defensive back legends in that exclusive club. Rick Sanford (1979), Dunta Robinson (2004), Johnathan Joseph (2006), Stephon Gilmore (2012), and Jaycee Horn (2021) are the others.

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and will run through Saturday, April 25. Thursday’s first round will begin at 8 p.m., the second and third rounds will happen on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s rounds four through seven will begin at noon. The draft will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network and will stream on the ESPN app, Disney+, and NFL+.