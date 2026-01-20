South Carolina product still holding tight to first-round NFL Draft projection

In recent years, some post-National Championship traditions have surfaced in the world of college football. “Way-too-early” predictions for the following season and updated NFL Draft projections are chief among them. Late on Monday, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson updated his mock draft and included a South Carolina football product in his projected first round.

Cornerback Brandon Cisse has generated a lot of draft buzz in recent months, and that continued with Wilson’s latest prognostication. The NFL Draft analyst slotted the Sumter, South Carolina native in at pick No. 15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If it came to fruition, that would make him the second corner selected in April’s draft, behind only LSU’s Mansoor Delane.

Cisse has earned, nearly unanimously, first-round and second-round projections this offseason. Listed at 6-0 and just under 200 pounds, he has more length than his height might suggest, and he plays with much more physicality than most players at his weight. A source in the NFL scouting world previously told GamecockCentral that he described Cisse’s coverage ability as “sticky,” and he is a willing participant in run support. He is also a guy who loves football and is a proverbial student of the game.

If Cisse comes off the board in the first round, he will be the Gamecocks’ first defensive back selected in the top-32 picks since Jaycee Horn in 2021. Horn went No. 8 overall to the Carolina Panthers and was the No. 1 corner. USC has produced four other first-round, full-time cornerbacks, including Horn, Stephon Gilmore, Johnathan Joseph, and Dunta Robinson. (Rick Sanford was a hybrid corner/safety first-round pick who then played safety in the NFL.)

Last season, five South Carolina products heard their names called in the draft, and all of them played defense. The Gamecocks likely will have multiple defensive draft picks again this time around.

Cisse spent just one season with his home-state team. Before transferring to Carolina, he spent two years playing at NC State. He played both outside corner and nickel for the Wolfpack and Gamecocks. However, the majority of his snaps in garnet and black came on the outside.

During his time in Columbia, Cisse registered 27 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. More importantly, he was South Carolina’s best coverage player all year and logged five pass breakups and one interception despite not having many targets come his way. He also forced a fumble and posted an 85.7% tackle success rate, per Pro Football Focus.

This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from Thursday, April 23rd to Saturday, April 25th.