South Carolina secondary mates included in top two rounds of NFL Draft mock

South Carolina football juniors Brandon Cisse and Jalon Kilgore elected to forego their final year of eligibility in garnet and black to declare for the NFL Draft. Based on draft projections, that decision likely will pay off for the former Gamecocks.

The most recent NFL.com three-round mock draft from Chad Reuter listed both Cisse and Kilgore as potential second-round picks. According to Reuter, Cisse is a fit at No. 52 overall to the Green Bay Packers. He also projects Kilgore to come off the board at No. 57 to the Chicago Bears.

If Cisse were to go to Green Bay, he would join a Packers team that already has two former South Carolina standouts, fellow defensive back Keisean Nixon and EDGE Kingsley “JJ” Engabare. If Kilgore becomes a Bear, he would be the only former Gamecock playing for Chicago.

Both versatile defensive backs, Cisse spent most of the 2025 season as an outside corner, while Kilgore primarily played nickel. Cisse can kick inside to nickel if needed, and Kilgore is viewed by some scouts as a safety.

Cisse, who spent just one year in Columbia following two years at NC State, has picked up some first-round grades and projections this offseason, as well. As a sticky coverage man with good run support traits, there is a lot to like about his game. Some outlets consider Cisse the top corner in this year’s draft, and most rank him among the top five.

A three-year Gamecock, Kilgore was a Freshman All-American in 2023 and an All-SEC contributor in both 2024 and 2025. He tied for the SEC lead in interceptions as a sophomore in 2024. He has the size, athleticism, and plug-and-play versatility to have a successful pro career at nickel or safety. Kilgore’s draft stock holds significant variance, as he has earned grades all over 2026 mock drafts.

This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from Thursday, April 23rd to Saturday, April 25th.