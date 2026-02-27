South Carolina standout labeled as potential riser at NFL Combine

South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse expects to be the first Gamecock off the board during this April’s NFL Draft. Following two seasons with the NC State Wolfpack, the Palmetto State native returned home for his junior year and delivered a strong third collegiate season that shot him up draft boards.

According to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos, Cisse might not be done rising through the draft ranks.

Nakos listed Cisse as one of four players league sources mentioned to him as potential risers at the NFL Combine.

Cisse has already generated significant buzz this offseason, resulting in nearly universal projections in the first and second rounds. Some outlets have even published mock drafts with the physical cornerback’s selection coming inside the top half of the first round.

Earning the “riser” label for this weekend’s combine could only spell good things for Cisse. Nakos said his broad jump and vertical jump numbers could be particularly impressive. Both of those tests measure a player’s explosiveness, something extremely important at a fast-twitch position like cornerback.

Cisse will work out and have his official measurements taken later on Friday. He will finish up testing and drills throughout Friday and Saturday.

Many in the NFL Draft world view Cisse as a top-five cornerback in a strong draft class at the position. He can cover on the outside, can operate as a press player, and is a willing tackler. He also brings some versatility as a defensive back who can slide inside to nickel in certain situations.

As a multi-talented player expected to test well in Indianapolis, South Carolina fans can look forward to hearing Brandon Cisse’s name called early this April.

Because of his high draft stock, Cisse did not participate in a postseason all-star showcase. The Gamecocks with him in Indianapolis (defensive tackle Nick Barrett, defensive back Jalon Kilgore, and running back Rahsul Faison) all took part in the Senior Bowl this winter.