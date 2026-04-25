South Carolina native Brandon Cisse becomes first Gamecock selected in 2026 NFL Draft

Despite getting some first-round buzz this offseason, South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse did not hear his name called on Thursday night in the NFL Draft’s opening round.

However, it didn’t take too long on Friday for Cisse to see his professional football dream recognized, as he came off the board in the second round. With the No. 52 overall pick, the Green Bay Packers selected the Palmetto State native. He will join fellow Gamecock defensive back Keisean Nixon with the organization.

Cisse joins a Packers defense that needed some help on the back end. During the 2025 season, Green Bay ranked 28th in the NFL in interceptions, picking off just seven passes all year.

A strong junior season put the self-described “football junkie” on the NFL radar. Cisse followed up the standout campaign with a good combined showing at the NFL Combine and South Carolina Pro Day. He posted elite 41-inch vertical and 10-11 broad jump numbers at the combine. Then, a couple of weeks later, he ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at pro day. Cisse’s love for the game and his physical tools will serve him well at the next level.

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A native of nearby Sumter, Cisse spent his first two years out of high school at NC State. Ahead of his junior season, he transferred to South Carolina, becoming an immediate starter at corner. He also saw some snaps at nickel, earning one of his 12 starts at the position.

The 6-0 coverman logged 27 tackles this season, including 1.5 for a loss. He picked off a pass and knocked away five more, despite not being targeted often.

Cisse’s selection marks the fourth year in a row in which a Gamecock defensive back has been taken in the NFL Draft.

Some of Cisse’s accomplishments during his one year at South Carolina include:

2025 Newcomer of the Spring – Defense

2025 co-Newcomer of the Spring – Special Teams