South Carolina defender pushes up into top half of NFL Draft first round in updated projection

South Carolina junior cornerback Brandon Cisse declared early for the NFL Draft. Skipping his senior season as a Gamecock appears to be a solid decision for the Palmetto State native, however, as he has earned many first-round draft projections this offseason.

On Monday, he picked up another, and it represented an improvement in his stock, according to one analyst.

ESPN’s Matt Miller published a two-round mock NFL Draft, and he has Cisse coming off the board at No. 15 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Miller’s most recent Cisse projection listed him as the draft’s No. 5 cornerback. Now the former Gamecock is the No. 4 player at the position. Miller ranks him behind LSU’s Mansoor Delane and Tennessee corners Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood.

Some other draft predictions have included Cisse that high, but most consider him a back-end-of-the-first-round type of guy.

If taken in the first round, Cisse would join five USC defensive back legends in that exclusive club. Rick Sanford (1979), Dunta Robinson (2004), Johnathan Joseph (2006), Stephon Gilmore (2012), and Jaycee Horn (2021) are the others.

Out of Sumter High School, Cisse spent two years at NC State, playing both outside corner and nickel. He transferred to join the home-state Gamecocks last offseason, and the move paid off.

During his one year at South Carolina, Cisse registered 27 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. More importantly, he was South Carolina’s best coverage player all year and logged five pass breakups and one interception despite not having many targets come his way. He also forced a fumble and posted an 85.7% tackle success rate, per Pro Football Focus.

This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from Thursday, April 23rd to Saturday, April 25th.