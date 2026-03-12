South Carolina football defensive back in first-round NFL Draft projection

When April’s NFL Draft rolls around, several South Carolina football products will hear their names called. Likely the top pick of the bunch will be defensive back Brandon Cisse.

Viewed by many as a top-five cornerback in this year’s draft, Cisse had earned several first-round draft grades before falling a bit in recent projections. This week, though, CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell put the USC cover man back inside his mock first round.

Podell slotted Cisse at No. 32 to the Seattle Seahawks. Below is what he had to say about the Gamecock corner:

“Several defensive backs from the Seahawks’ ‘Dark Side’ defense left in free agency, including Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. Cisse offers ideal NFL size for a cornerback, along with the speed and agility to match. He trusts his vision and top-tier closing speed to shrink throwing windows and make plays on the ball, which Mike Macdonald will love.”

According to Podell, Cisse is the draft’s No. 5 corner. He is behind LSU’s Mansoor Delane, Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy, Tennessee’s Colton Hood, and Clemson’s Avieon Terrell.

Cisse, a Palmetto State native, transferred from NC State to South Carolina last offseason. He spent just one year with the Gamecocks but turned in a strong showing for defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

On the year, Cisse logged 27 total tackles, one interception, and five passes defended. He was Carolina’s top coverage option and was a willing tackler.

Cisse backed up a solid season with a strong NFL Combine performance. Though he is saving some workouts for South Carolina’s Pro Day next week, he showed off impressive explosiveness numbers with a 41-inch vertical and a 10-10 in the broad jump. Those numbers should translate well to playing defensive back in the NFL.