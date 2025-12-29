NFL Draft analyst ranks South Carolina defensive back as No. 2 corner in 2026 draft class

South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse has garnered some first-round hype ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Because of that, the Gamecock junior elected to forego his final year of collegiate eligibility.

On Monday, CBS NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson released his updated mock draft, and Cisse pushed all the way up to No. 13 overall. That makes him the No. 2 cornerback on Wilson’s board, behind only LSU’s Mansoor Delane.

Said Wilson about Cisse, “Cisse is a versatile corner who can consistently lock down receivers in press-man coverage and showcases elite athleticism, with explosive downhill speed and next-level change-of-direction ability. Whether he’s driving on quick routes from off coverage or playing in press, he’s consistently in position for pass breakup opportunities. He’s also one of the best run-defending CBs in this entire class.”

Though the draft order is not fully set, Wilson’s hypothetical No. 13 pick belongs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At this time, no former Gamecocks play for the Bucs.

South Carolina has had five defensive backs selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Most recently, Jaycee Horn came off the board at No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 draft.

Cisse spent just one year playing for his home-state program. The Sumter, South Carolina native transferred to Columbia following two seasons at NC State. With the Gamecocks, Cisse registered 27 total tackles, five passes defended, and one interception. He earned distinction as the team’s highest-rated corner, according to Pro Football Focus’ season-long assessments.

Joining Cisse in skipping his senior season, versatile defensive back Jalon Kilgore likely will earn selection when April rolls around. Seniors Nick Barrett, Bryan Thomas Jr., Rahsul Faison, and DQ Smith have all declared for the draft and will play in various postseason all-star games. Fellow seniors Monkell Goodwine and Jared Brown also announced their intentions of entering the draft.

Despite being NFL Draft darlings, LaNorris Sellers and Nyck Harbor recently announced their return to the Gamecocks for the 2026 season.