All-SEC Gamecock to represent South Carolina in postseason all-star showcase

On Friday, the East-West Shrine Bowl announced that South Carolina EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr. had accepted an invitation to play in the annual winter showcase. Thomas is the first Gamecock to publicly accept a Shine Bowl bid this offseason.

Thomas, who spent all four years of his collegiate career in garnet and black, began his career as a reserve and then worked his way to an important role in the Gamecock defensive line rotation. Then, as a senior, he broke out with eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. For his efforts, the Southeastern Conference coaches named Thomas to the All-SEC team.

During his South Carolina career, No. 46 totaled 13.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss. He also forced five fumbles and logged 92 tackles.

Though he is out of collegiate eligibility, Thomas officially declared for the NFL Draft last week. A virtual afterthought for many in the NFL Draft world coming into the season, Thomas played his way into the conversation ahead of April’s festivities. Even if he doesn’t hear his name called, an undrafted free agent contract should be headed his way.

This year’s East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Tuesday, January 27th at the Dallas Cowboys’ “The Star” practice facility in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. NFL Network will handle the television broadcast, and NFL.com will stream the on-field action.

Though Thomas is the only current Shrine Bowler from South Carolina, several other Gamecocks will play in postseason all-star games.

Running back Rahsul Faison, defensive back Jalon Kilgore, and defensive lineman Nick Barrett will play in the Panini Senior Bowl. Defensive back DQ Smith also accepted an invitation to take part in the Hula Bowl.

Kilgore is the only underclassman participating from USC and will forego his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. Joining Kilgore, fellow junior defensive back Brandon Cisse will skip his senior year to enter the draft, as well.