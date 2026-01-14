Former South Carolina football gets new pro coaching gig

On Wednesday, Pro Football Newsroom’s James Larsen reported that former South Carolina football star Captain Munnerlyn was making a move in the coaching world. According to Larsen’s sources, Munnerlyn will be the defensive coordinator of the UFL’s Columbus Aviators.

The Aviators are an expansion team in the UFL, a spring football league that merged the XFL and USFL. Ted Ginn Jr., a former Ohio State and NFL receiver, will be the Columbus-based franchise’s first head coach. Ginn played with Munnerlyn for one season (2013) with the Carolina Panthers.

Munnerlyn will be joined by offensive coordinator Todd Haley, a former NFL head coach and coordinator who also coached in the USFL.

This will not be Munnerlyn’s first foray into coaching. He spent the 2025 season as the head coach at Julius S. Chambers High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was also an assistant coach at Myers Park High School in Charlotte and worked in the world of private positional training, as well. During his NFL playing days, he was a volunteer assistant coach at Murphy High School in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama.

Munnerlyn was a standout defensive back and special teams contributor during his time in garnet and black. Though he was small (listed at just 5-9), he earned his way to first-team All-SEC honors as a cornerback.

Part of Steve Spurrier’s first full recruiting class ahead of the 2006 season, Munnerlyn excelled both in the slot and out wide. He registered five career interceptions and scored a touchdown on a blocked field goal. He was a standout kick returner who had multiple explosive kick returns and punt returns, though he never found the end zone as a returner.

Munnerlyn also spent 11 years in the NFL. After selection in the 7th round of the 2009 NFL Draft, he played with the Carolina Panthers for five seasons. Then, he joined the Minnesota Vikings for three years and returned to the Panthers for two more. He spent part of the 2019 campaign with the Buffalo Bills before retiring.

At the time of his retirement, Munnerlyn owned the all-time Panthers record for interception returns for touchdowns (5). He also won the Korey Stringer Good Guy Award in 2015 when he was with the Vikings.

Munnerlyn’s son, Captain Munnerlyn Jr., is a standout safety prospect in the class of 2029.