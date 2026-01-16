Former South Carolina defensive back earns promotion to Big Ten defensive coordinator

On Thursday, the Oregon Ducks made a move that most expected. It is now official that the team’s vacant offensive and defensive coordinator positions would be filled by Drew Mehringer and Chris Hampton, respectively, following Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi’s exits for head coaching gigs at Kentucky and California. Hampton, a former South Carolina football player, will have his biggest job to date.

Previously the co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach for three seasons with the Ducks, Hampton did not call plays for the Oregon defense. That will change next fall.

Before arriving in Eugene, Hampton coached at Arkansas State, Georgia Tech, Central Arkansas, McNeese State, Tulane, Duke, and Tulane again. His second stint in New Orleans was as the Green Wave’s defensive coordinator.

While Hampton was at Tulane, current South Carolina defensive line coach Travian Robertson held the same position with the Green Wave.

With Oregon, Hampton has helped lead one of the top defenses and top secondaries in the sport. He also helped the Ducks to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and a Big Ten title. Four Oregon defensive backs earned selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his South Carolina football career, Hampton was a major contributor to Steve Spurrier’s first defenses in Columbia. He earned the starting job at safety because of an elite football IQ, something that has carried over into his post-playing career.

Hampton finished his career in garnet and black with three interceptions and three forced fumbles. He also logged over 100 tackles and had a momentum-stealing pick against Mississippi State in 2006.

A Harold White GPA Award winner with the Gamecocks, Hampton began his coaching career just months after graduation.