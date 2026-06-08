Where long-time SEC writer ranks South Carolina among SEC teams heading into 2026 season

The 2026 edition of the South Carolina football team is looking to return to form after a disappointing 2025. The Gamecocks followed up a near-College Football Playoff berth with a 4-8 season, falling far short of expectations last fall.

However, Carolina returns a large chunk of its top performers and has made upgrades to its coaching staff and roster this offseason.

On3’s Chris Low, who knows the SEC as well as just about anyone, released his summer power rankings in the conference on Monday. South Carolina slotted in at No. 10 overall in the league.

Low seemed to argue that there is a lot of potential variance in outcome for the 2026 Gamecocks. Below is what he had to say about Shane Beamer’s team:

“The Gamecocks were as hot as anybody to close the 2024 season, but could never recapture that magic a year ago. The core is there to bounce back this season, starting with quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart. It will be interesting to see if the 6-3, 240-pound Sellers runs more in 2026, and Kendal Briles’ arrival as offensive coordinator should help Sellers. Either way, the Gamecocks need to protect better in the offensive line and find some semblance of a running game. They’re hopeful of getting back transfer offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (N.C. State) sooner as opposed to later after he injured his knee playing basketball in the offseason. Nyck Harbor is one of the more explosive receivers in the country. The defense should again be solid with four of the top six tacklers returning.”

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You can see Low’s entire SEC summer power rankings below: