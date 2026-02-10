South Carolina football offers four-star offensive lineman

On Monday, South Carolina football extended an offer to a four-star offensive lineman. According to an announcement on his social media, class of 2027 Callahan (FL) West Nassau blocker Clayton Lee picked up an offer from new Gamecock offensive line coach Randy Clements.

USC joins a list of suitors that includes more than 10 from the power conference ranks. The Gamecocks are the fourth offer to come in over the past few weeks, as Lee’s recruitment has picked up some steam as he prepares for his final season of high school ball.

Most of Lee’s recruiting visits so far have come in the state of Florida. Still, he has taken in games at Syracuse and NC State. Many in the recruiting industry view the Florida Gators as favorites for Lee. Even so, there is time for a team like South Carolina to make some noise.

Listed at 6-7 and 315 pounds, Lee is a mountain of a young man. On film, he uses that size and length (he owns a wingspan near seven feet) to stone EDGE rushers trying to get after his quarterback, and he can generate some solid drive in the run game, too.

With offers from offensive line coaches known for nailing evaluations, Lee is a pretty safe bet to develop well at the next level. As he works on his body and his technique, he could become a really good collegiate tackle.

Though he is an Industry Ranking three-star, Rivals rates Lee as a four-star prospect. The big offensive lineman ranks as the No. 262 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the No. 24 offensive tackle recruit in the country. Lee ranks as the No. 32 player in the talent-rich state of Florida, regardless of position.