South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White rated among SEC's best defensive playcallers

Only two full-time, on-field coaches from South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer’s original staff from 2021. Both of those coaches are on the defensive side of the football. Defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray has been around from the jump, though the second part of his title is a more recent addition. The other is defensive coordinator Clayton White.

White has been a good DC for the Gamecocks and has consistently led his unit to high takeaway numbers. According to one analytics model, his tenure has been among the best of all SEC defensive playcallers.

Matrix Analytical Solutions’ Dave Bartoo has recently been rating all of the position coaches in power conference football. When he got to the SEC’s defensive playcallers (not just defensive coordinators; this could include head coaches who call plays on defense), Bartoo’s metrics rated Clayton White No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference.

According to Bartoo’s metrics, ones adjusted for talent and ranked on a per-play basis, White trails Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, Georgia DC Glenn Schumann, and Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding.

Fellow USC assistants Kendal Briles (No. 4 QBs), Stan Drayton (No. 4 RBs), Randy Clements (No. 1 OL), Torrian Gray (No. 3 DBs), and Deion Barnes (No. 3 EDGEs) have earned spots in Bartoo’s rankings, as well.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Kevin Miller and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

White played collegiately at NC State and had a brief run in the NFL before getting into coaching. He had stints at Western Carolina, Western Michigan, Stanford, Western Kentucky, UConn, and NC State as assistants. Then, he returned to the city of Bowling Green as the defensive coordinator at Western Kentucky before joining the Gamecocks.

White’s time in Columbia included five years as the team’s primary linebackers coach, in addition to his defensive coordinator duties. Heading into 2026, Trey Money has stepped up to handle more linebackers work, allowing White to focus on the entire defense and his goal of generating turnovers.

With 110 takeaways since 2021, the Gamecocks lead the SEC during White’s tenure at USC. If South Carolina can continue its turnover-forcing ways, White will continue to occupy a prominent place in Bartoo’s rankings.