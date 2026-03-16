Everything South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White said after three practices, spring break

South Carolina football returned from Spring Break this afternoon, and defensive coordinator Clayton White spoke with the media on Monday.

The Gamecocks practiced three times before the break and will return to the field on Wednesday following Tuesday’s Pro Day. Here is everything White had to say.

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Opening Statement

“Good afternoon. [It’s] great to be here. Obviously, that means it’s football time. It’s spring ball, fall camp. I just want to have an opportunity just to talk about what I’m seeing from my guys. Mainly, I think right now, the main thing I’m seeing is that our guys, you know, they care about this university and care about football. They’re competing, and they’re working hard. I think that’s the most important thing that I can say right now. If you guys have some questions, we can go a little bit deeper if you want to.”

Clayton, is there one position or one group that you’re keeping your eye on, specifically since the spring, to say this group has to take the biggest jump?

“I would say, you know, for us defensively, we’re always striving for perfection and fall short. We’ve still got some records right there. We feel like each position group really, to be honest with you.

“Linebackers have been the most experienced group coming back, but we still challenge those guys every single day. The defensive backs have a lot of guys, some new faces, some young guys who redshirted last year, or some guys who didn’t play as much. The d-tackle room has the most that we’ve had from a numerical standpoint. There’s some new faces with the ends. We’re a little short right now, but we feel like those guys will get an opportunity to showcase what they can do. I think that’s important, that they’re getting close by Coach (Deion) Barnes and Coach (Kevin) Hubbard. Those guys are doing a good job. And I take every chance I can to coach the ends myself, too.”

I know Coach (Shane) Beamer said that, you know, Dylan (Stewart) would come into spring limited. Through, I guess two weeks, is he going to be able to start doing more and more this week, going throughout this month?

“He’s still on a process trying to get back. It’s all about him being comfortable, and then just whatever our doctors say he can do, that’s what he’s going to do. I wish I could be the one that says, ‘Get out there and get something done,’ but that’s not why I’m here. You know what I’m saying? So, our administration, our medical staff will take care of all that stuff. But I will love to have him out there.”

I guess it’s probably a little weird not having DQ out there at safety for you. But I guess Peyton (Williams) being the next most experienced guy coming back…Who is it? Is it just everybody who’s kind of working in with him? Or how’s that rotation going?

“Trying to trigger my emotions. Yes. DQ was definitely one of my favorites of all time, from just being a former quarterback in high school. Here, he had basically been, you know, I’ve been here with him all four years.

“So, Peyton is definitely the new voice back there. Peyton is not as vocal as DQ, but he’s smart, just like DQ. I feel like Peyton will have to raise his voice a little bit more—which I will kind of put him in those situations and make sure that he does it—and anytime that a player behind him makes a mistake and doesn’t make the right check, I look at Peyton and say, ‘That’s on you. That’s not on Coach (Torrian) Gray. It’s not on myself.’ I’m putting more stuff on Peyton, and he looks at me like, ‘You know what? You’re right. That is on me.’ So, I do like that part. He’s excited. He’s ‘Mr. Consistent.’ He’s always been that way. We’re excited about what he’s going to do this spring, just bringing guys along with him, beside him, and behind him.”

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You mentioned Coach (Deion) Barnes: Kind of through the process of bringing him in, what stood out about him, and through these first few weeks here, how has he kind of hit the ground running that you’ve seen in that room?

“It’s a good little story. It is probably not the time or place to go through the entire story of how we got him here. But it all started from going to go watch Fred Johnson play his senior year in 2023. His DC at the time was my GA my senior year in college with Manny Diaz. So, I asked a couple questions about their defense, and then, we ended up changing things from ’23 from that conversation with Deion. We did that in ’24 with our defensive ends. But he’s been great, so obviously now he’s here. I’ve got to cut out some of the story. We would be here all day.

“But now he’s here, and I think that when that job opened up, it was a few names, and I had to sit back and really think about some guys that I met. I really felt like he was a home run for us and the situation that we have. He’s been great. He’s learning our calls, he’s learning our defense. And he’s learning our players. He’s learning our program. He loves it down here, especially this time of the year. He’s going to find out tomorrow why it’s called the South. It’s different. It will be cold tomorrow, but he’s enjoying it. I think he’s embracing that. I think the staff likes him. It’s been a great fit. It’s exciting to see what happens as we get more and more deep into this thing and more down the road.

It kind of flew under the radar, you guys bringing in (defensive assistant) Dre Bly. What’s been your relationship with him over the last 30-something years now? I know, sorry. What do you kind of envision his role to be on the staff?

“It’s funny. I still visually remember me and Dre at UNC’s football camp in 1995, while we played ‘Carolina Ball’ against each other. Then he went to college, obviously, right up the road. And then he is really good friends with Torry Holt and Terrence Holt, who I’m really cool with. I played with both of those guys, and so we’ve always stayed in contact.

“Dre started coaching about 10 years ago—eight to 10 years ago—and I kind of reached out to him, ‘Just if you need anything, I’d love to be a sponge for you. From a coaching standpoint, let you know how this college football thing works, because it’s different than what you think as a player.’ And then from there, we just stayed in contact. He visited us two years ago here, in between jobs.

“You know, to me, I think he is a great, wise, highly decorated football player, but now he’s a really good football coach. He’s smart, he’s very knowledgeable, experienced. Me and T Gray, we’re kind of old school. He still has got a little bit of youth, even though he’s older than us. But he brings some—when I think of Dre Bly, I think of the wristbands, the swag, the long white t-shirts, the Nikes, the emblems, and all that stuff. So, it might be that we have a little bit more swagger in the defensive backfield with Dre here.

“But that’s not exactly who he is now. I mean, it’s just different when you get to know someone on this side of the fence, as a coach and just a person. We’re excited to have him. His role will probably be very similar to just, you know, others helping the defensive backs where needed for Coach Gray, like Coach (Jaylan) Foster and all those guys, Coach (Luke) Day and Coach Luke Doty, and all those guys, wherever they need help. But he brings a ton of experience. He’s going to help us on the pre-scouting, gameweek stuff like game planning stuff and all that kind of stuff. So big role for him. We’re excited.”

With Quay’sheed Scott coming in to compete at that nickel spot, how does he compare to Jalon (Kilgore) and Nick (Emmanwori) from previous years, or is he just a completely different guy?

“Triggering old names again. Those guys are hard to compare to. Those two guys are on a different shelf. You know when you go to the store, and there’s different shelves?

“Quay’sheed has his own superpower. He’s a fast, quick, physical player. I love how he’s picking up our defense. He’s playing the nickel hole, and I think he’s learning some other stuff this summer. Right now, he’s focused on the nickel spot, where Jalon played last year. But I do think he’s going to bring a lot to the defense, from blitzing, tackling, his ability to roam around. As we get more and more into spring ball, I will have a better feel on what we’re going to look like, as far as package-wise, who’s going to be on the field, and where they’re going to be. But it’s fun when you have options, and people like that, they can do multiple things. That makes my job a little bit more fun.

Clayton, you mentioned how thin you are in the EDGE room right now. Are you guys at the point where you have to look at a couple of d-tackles and say, ‘We might have to maybe move you over’? Or is that something that would be stressed in the summer?

“It’ll be more of a management right now. We really can’t, because, you know, some of those guys came in here, and you’ve got to put on weight and play tackle in this league. So, it’s like, ‘You’re 275? I really need you at 287, 289.’ But we have some guys that can do it if we get into that place right now. I think we’re just going to get some guys back. So, I think we’ll be in a good spot. We may have to find another body here or there. But for the most part, we have just got to keep our noses down and keep working forward. We understand some things we gotta do, roster-wise. I know our guys can get that done.”

What are your first impressions of Julian Walker and J’Zavien Currence? And do you feel like those guys possibly could put themselves in a position to play right away?

“Yes. They’re two different positions, two different dudes. Obviously, they have really great statures and great frames. You guys had Julian—he went viral, and I couldn’t open my phone without a picture of Julian Walker—but nah, he’s a great kid. He’s learning everything with Coach Barnes. That’s a great fit, those two from a development standpoint and just personality matches. I think that’s strong always when you can get that personality match. I love what I’ve seen. He sets the edge, and he understands what a defensive end is supposed to do in regards of setting the edge. He knows when to play the quarterback, when to play the dive, when to rush, and when to contain.

“So, I think that’s good that when some of those steps are already skipped. So, now you can kind of get, as Coach Gray would say, instead of ‘ABC,’ he’ll get the ‘DEF,’ and ‘XYZ.’ So, we can kind of go ‘DEF’ right now with both of those guys, because they have got the ‘ABC’ down. That’s part of recruiting, understanding what you’re getting. If you have to start at ‘A’ at this level, you probably will be behind. So, I feel like those guys are able to start in the middle of the alphabet.”

I will ask about defensive tackles. You know, you lost a couple of guys in there…You’ve got a couple of returners but a lot of new faces too. How have those guys, particularly Jordan Thomas, kind of fit in? And what have you seen?

“The good thing that we can show our guys from the past couple years is like, you know, ‘It’s your turn to step up.’ Like last year, we had Nate Barrett and Monkell (Goodwine). They stepped up after Tonka (Hemingway) and TJ (Sanders) left. That felt like so long ago, but guys had to step up. When Zacch Pickens left, TJ, Tonka stepped up. And now, it’s their turn.

“Tomiwa (Durojaiye) and those guys are strong in the middle, and they’re smart. They understand what’s going on, and they’re veterans. I thought that was important to get some older guys up front, just from an experience standpoint, playing this league. So we got Tomiwa, a fifth-year guy. Kelby (Collins) isn’t a fifth-year guy, but he has experience at two other schools. We also got JT (Jordan Thomas) as a young guy, so we’re not going to keep bringing in three guys. JT was someone we recruited; we liked him. He’s strong, he can move. He’s doing a really good job, so he’s got to keep developing. But I love how that group is looking, regardless of new faces. We’ve got Aiden (Harris), as well. He had a nice little pass rush move the other day. You never know. It’s a good group.”

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What questions have NFL teams asked you about Brandon Cisse, and what are your favorite stories of being around him for a year?

“Yes, a lot of teams have called about Brandon Cisse. I think the main thing is, ‘Can he play nickel? What is he like in the classroom?’ And he’s one of the top-end guys when it comes to football IQ. He’s one of the few corners that could probably talk about all 11 guys, all 22 guys, on the football field naturally and not sound like it’s forced. So, not many guys can actually do that at this level, to talk scheme. So he’s high-end, IQ.

“I think the next thing they asked is, ‘How tough is he? What is he like? Is he a man guy? Is he a zone guy?’ Just traditional questions, which they kind of already know. They’re just trying to see if I’m going to tell the truth. They already watched the tape. So, just being honest with guys. So, I’ve been around this thing for a long time. The answers are on the tape, but they want to know what kind of person he is. What is he like in the meeting room? All the things they’re hearing, are they true, and how consistent is that going to go around? So, I think that’s the main thing.

“But favorite stories about Brandon: I would say, just the whole NC State connection that we always talk about. We know a lot back and forth in Raleigh. His recruiting story is pretty funny: he tried to get on us because we didn’t recruit him because he wasn’t big enough. And the strength coaching at NC State is my former teammate, so it’s like we always had a little back and forth. It’s been great. The recruiting process with him was awesome. I’m glad we had him.”

With your linebacker group, you’ve got the top three guys back, obviously. What’s it looking like after them? And I know you’ve got plenty of time to get that sorted out, but what are your expectations?

“It’s development. It’s fun. It is fun, because those guys, they know me and T Money (Trey Money) can’t say anything. They know exactly what we’re gonna say next. Between Shawn (Murphy), JO (Justin Okoronkwo), and Fred (Johnson), it’s kind of crazy. They know exactly what we’re gonna say, but it’s fun watching those other guys, between Josh (Smith), AJ (Holloway), Keenan (Britt), Andrew (Harris), (Jamian) Risher, and Donovan (Darden). So, it’s very important for those guys to get a good feel on how we coach. And now it’s their second year. They’ve heard everything twice now, spring, summer, and then again in the fall. So it’s the fourth time really hearing that stuff.

“So, it’s just fun watching them now, trying to repeat what those guys are up to when it comes to the knowledge and playing football and watching those guys on tape. I think it’s going to help them, but they’re doing a really good job. They’re doing a lot better than they have been. They seem way more comfortable, which I think that’s important. We need the more, the better, in every single room in this conference.”

One player I wanted to ask about, specifically, is Kendall Daniels. He was one of those freshmen who played a lot on special teams and a little bit on defense, too. What’s important for him this spring, and you feel like he’s a guy who’s close to taking the next step?

“KD has to be a guy to take the next step. You know, you’re a 6-3+, 215-pound+ safety who can play and understands a lot about football. Because everybody you know, when it’s your second year, you can’t take it the same pace that you took it the last year. You’ve got to step it up. So, I think when they see a David Bucey, who’s in his third year, take another step between year two and year three, it’s like, okay, ‘I need to pick it up.’

“I think that’s important for those guys to recognize and have self-awareness and just understand, you know, ‘I have the talent, I’ve got the coaches. We have the system. Let’s just, you know, make sure our goals are on the same page, and let’s make sure we maximize everything we have.'”

Do you have any predictions for your guys for Pro Day tomorrow?

“Not really. I just hope they go out and have fun with it. Be relaxed. Don’t be uptight. Put on a show. I think this is a very important day for them, just to get really up close to the scouts and up close to the coaches. Just be yourself. Show your personality. You know, don’t overdo it mentally. But prediction-wise, I hope Brandon Cisse runs a sub-4.4. He should. I’m not sure who else is running, but I hope those guys have a great day, catch the football, and look like dudes.”

Vicari (Swain) and Judge (Collier) have played a ton, and DaMarcus (Leach) and some of those guys are behind them. How’s that depth coming along at cornerback?

“It’s been great. Like I said, that’s a good group. Those guys have been around here for a while, and they understand our standards. They understand what we’re trying to do defensively, in regard to our mission. Our goal is to limit points and get the ball back to the offense as quick as we can through turnovers or on third-down, fourth-down, stops.

“They kind of brought up that they want to be the first defense—well, be one of the best defensive regardless per game from 20 points or below. It was 19 in ’24, was 20 last year, but it was 22 on paper, as some unfortunate things happened to make that number go up like that. They know in their heads that it was 20 points a game last year because we talked about it every single Sunday. So, they want to be three straight years of 20 points a lot. That’ll be the first time since 2011, 2012, and 2013. So, that’s the leadership part that I think that we’re starting to get from our guys.

“They’re starting to recognize the kind of things they need to and want to set the bar really high. So, I think that’s important. But I’m excited about those guys. Between Jalewis (Solomon) taking another step, between Leach taking another step, just watching those guys develop has been great.”