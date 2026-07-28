Column: Debunking the claim that 'You coach at South Carolina to get fired'

The University of South Carolina hired Shane Beamer to lead the Gamecock football program ahead of the 2021 season.

According to some national voices, though, “You coach at South Carolina to get fired.”

Frankly, that take is laughable.

Let’s talk about it.

Questions about this story? Kevin Miller is discussing it with subscribers on The Insiders Forum.

The Quote

The quote in question (“You coach at South Carolina to get fired.”) comes from Jesse Simonton. Simonton is a national college football writer who now runs the Substack Surrender Cobra.

The quote comes from a recent story dedicated to his belief that Shane Beamer’s tenure at South Carolina will end poorly.

Honestly, no one should take too big an issue with that premise. Most college football coaches’ tenures end poorly, and a firing is the fate of the majority of coach-program relationships.

Plus, the Gamecocks went 4-8 in 2025. That’s not good enough. If Beamer and company don’t bounce back this fall, things could get uncomfortable.

It is perfectly fair to criticize how Carolina performed last season and Beamer’s role in that as the leader of the program. It is also fair to look at the Gamecocks’ history — that is something Simonton did and Cover 3 Podcast host Bud Elliott did on social media to back up Simonton — and conclude that the program hasn’t been a consistent winner outside of a short stint under Steve Spurrier.

However, to say “You coach at South Carolina to get fired” is factually incorrect, and facts are generally a good place to start.

Have a question for the GamecockCentral staff? Ask it now on The Insiders Forum.

The Facts for South Carolina and the SEC

The truth about South Carolina firing head football coaches might surprise those outside of Columbia.

Since 1983, the Gamecocks have fired only three head coaches. Since 1999, they have fired just one. Sparky Woods and Brad Scott didn’t make it out of the 1990s, and Will Muschamp was let go in 2020.

Just since 2008, Tennessee has fired three coaches and forced another one to resign.

Florida has fired six coaches since 1984 and forced another to resign amid an NCAA investigation. Auburn also fired six in that time span and forced out the legendary Pay Dye.

LSU has fired seven coaches since ’83.

Arkansas has fired eight, though one — Bobby Petrino — essentially fired himself while falling off his Harley-Davidson. The Razorbacks also bizarrely forced Lou Holtz to resign after a successful run.

Factually speaking, every team in the SEC has fired more coaches since 2000, at least among the schools that have been in the league that entire time. Georgia matches South Carolina with just three coaches relieved of duty since 1983. Alabama and Oklahoma have only fired two each, though the Crimson Tide and Sooners both forced out at least one other. Every other school in the league has fired more. Some have fired or forced out double or nearly triple the number of head coaches as USC.

The Gamecocks have also not been a “stepping stone job” as some have claimed. In fact, there has not been a single South Carolina head coach in the last 100 years who has gone on to become a head coach at another power conference program or in the NFL.

Whether via firing, resignation, death, or any other form of leaving a program, average SEC coaching tenures are just under four seasons. South Carolina has had one coach since World War II (Richard Bell in 1982) who was in charge for four years or less, and he was the school’s defensive coordinator for seven years prior to his promotion to head coach, meaning even he worked longer than four years as a Gamecock.

Visit our exclusive Gamecocks-only, no-trolls message board!

The Verdict

It is completely fair for Simonton or anyone else to criticize the lack of consistency at South Carolina during Shane Beamer’s tenure. And, in an attempt to remain fair in this critique, that was the primary point of what Simonton opined online.

What missed the mark, though, was making a claim like “You coach at South Carolina to get fired” (something he said multiple times) without any effort to verify whether or not it was a true statement.

Sure, Joe Morrison, Lou Holtz, and Steve Spurrier coached their final college games in Columbia. South Carolina fired none of them. Morrison’s on-field production was still going pretty well before his untimely death. Holtz and Spurrier both elected to resign/retire on their own because they were old and wanted to move on.

South Carolina’s athletics department, across multiple ADs, has not had a quick trigger. In fact, fans have often criticized the administration for being too patient. That is true regarding the football program but also holds some weight in other sports, too.

Instead of coming up with narratives that fall far short of the threshold of truth, let’s wait and see how 2026 goes for the Gamecocks.

If things don’t improve in Columbia, the stats from this story might need an update.

However, if South Carolina turns things around like Shane Beamer and his staff confidently believe will happen, the premise of these false claims will look even sillier next offseason.